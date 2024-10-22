Where is Trump today? See Tuesday schedule, latest news on 2024 presidential candidate

Former President Donald Trump is staying in the key battleground state of North Carolina Tuesday after campaigning there Monday.

Trump is set to a rally at the Greensboro Coliseum Tuesday night at 7 p.m. A press advisory on the event indicates he will discuss the economy, slamming Vice President Kamala Harris for inflation.

His campaigning comes just two weeks out from Election Day, but more than 1 million people have already cast their ballots in the Tar Heel State, a key swing state for the 2024 presidential election. Polls show it is shaping up to be a close race between Trump and Harris.

Yesterday's news: Trump campaigns in North Carolina

On Monday, Trump toured the damage from Hurricane Helene in Asheville. He has raised money for those impacted by the storm, but also spread misinformation about President Joe Biden's response to the disaster.

He pledged to help the community recover "if" he wins the election, encouraging people to vote.

He also hosted a rally in Greenville, North Carolina Monday.

Harris, meanwhile, has been campaigning with Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. in other swing states early this week.

Trump's North Carolina campaign swing comes after Trump made headlines over the weekend for talking about the late Arnold Palmer's male anatomy and working at a McDonald's drive-through.

