Where Tyreek Hill stands in his quest for 2,000 yards after Dolphins’ win over Cowboys

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill made it a point before the season started that he wanted to be the first player in NFL history to record 2,000 receiving yards in a season.

It’s looking like it’s going to be tough for Hill to get to that mark, but his return to the field on Sunday was a boon for Miami.

Hill returned from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury and caught nine passes for 99 yards in the Dolphins’ 22-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium to help Miami clinch a playoff spot.

Seven of those nine catches came in the second half. This included two catches for 15 yards — including 10 yards on a third-down screen — on the Dolphins’ game-winning drive in the final minutes of the fourth quarter that ended with Jason Sanders hitting a 29-yard field goal (his fifth make of the day) as time expired.

Through 14 games played, Hill has an NFL-leading 1,641 receiving yards, which is more than 200 yards ahead of the nearest competitor (the Cowboys’ Ceedee Lamb, who has 1,425 yards).

At an average of 117.2 yards per game, Hill is now on pace for 1,876 yards over 16 games assuming he returns and plays in each of Miami’s final three games: a road game against the Baltimore Ravens (Dec. 31) and a home game against the Buffalo Bills (either Jan. 6 or 7).

To get to 2,000 yards, Hill would need 359 receiving yards over the final two games, an average of 179.5 yards per game.

Calvin Johnson holds the current NFL record for receiving yards in a season, with 1,964 over 16 games in the 2012 season — an average of 122.8 yards per game.

Tyreek Hill game-by-game breakdown in 2023

▪ Sept. 10 at Los Angeles Chargers: 11 catches, 215 yards, two touchdowns

▪ Sept. 17 at New England Patriots: Five catches, 40 yards, one touchdown

▪ Sept. 24 vs. Denver Broncos: Nine catches, 157 yards, one touchdown

▪ Oct. 1 at Buffalo Bills: Three catches, 58 yards, zero touchdowns

▪ Oct. 8 vs New York Giants: Eight catches, 181 yards, one touchdown

▪ Oct. 15 vs Carolina Panthers: Six catches, 163 yards, one touchdown

▪ Oct. 22 at Philadelphia Eagles: 11 catches, 88 yards, one touchdown

▪ Oct. 29 vs New England Patriots: Eight catches 112 yards, one touchdown

▪ Nov. 5 vs Kansas City Chiefs (in Germany): Eight catches, 62 yards, zero touchdowns

▪ Nov. 19 vs Las Vegas Raiders: 10 catches, 146 yards, one touchdown

▪ Nov. 24 at New York Jets: Nine catches 102 yards, one touchdown

▪ Dec. 3 at Washington Commanders: Five catches, 157 yards, two touchdowns

▪ Dec. 11 vs Tennessee Titans: Four catches, 61 yards, zero touchdowns

▪ Dec. 17 vs New York Jets: Inactive

▪ Dec. 24 vs Dallas Cowboys: Nine catches, 99 yards, zero touchdowns