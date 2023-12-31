Where Tyreek Hill stands in his quest for 2,000 yards after Dolphins’ loss to Ravens

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill made it a point before the season started that he wanted to be the first player in NFL history to record 2,000 receiving yards in a season.

He’ll need a Herculean-type effort in the Dolphins’ season finale to get to that mark.

Hill caught six passes for 76 yards in the Dolphins’ 56-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Through 15 games played, Hill has an NFL-leading 1,717 receiving yards.

At an average of 114.5 yards per game, Hill is now on pace for 1,831 yards over 16 games assuming he returns and plays in Miami’s season finale against the Buffalo Bills on either Saturday or Sunday.

To get to 2,000 yards, Hill would need at least 283 receiving yards against the Bills. There have been 11 instances in NFL history in which a player has had a game with at least 283 receiving yards. Julio Jones was the most recent, with a 300-yard receiving game on Oct. 2, 2016. Hill’s single-game career high is 269 receiving yards on Nov. 29, 2020, while with the Kansas City Chiefs. He has one game with at least 200 receiving yards in two seasons with the Dolphins, getting 215 yards in the season opener this year on Sept. 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Calvin Johnson holds the current NFL record for receiving yards in a season, with 1,964 over 16 games in the 2012 season — an average of 122.8 yards per game. Cooper Kupp is the only other player in NFL history to ever eclipse the 1,900-yard receiving mark in a season, with 1,947 receiving yards over 17 games in 2021. Four others had at least 1,800 receiving yards in a season: Julio Jones (1,871 in 2015), Jerry Rice (1,848 in 1995), Antonio Brown (1,834 in 2015) and Justin Jefferson (1,809 in 2022).

Milestones Tyreek Hill accomplished on Sunday

Hill did hit two career milestones on Sunday.

Hill’s second catch of the game — a 16-yard reception to open Miami’s second drive — put him over 10,000 receiving yards for his career. He is one of seven active NFL players with at least 10,000 receiving yards, joining Julio Jones, DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Evans, Travis Kelce, Devante Adams and Keenan Allan.

Also, his 1,717 yards are the most in a season in Dolphins history, breaking his own record of 1,710 set last season.

Prior to Hill, no other Dolphins player ever logged more than 1,400 receiving yards in a season, let alone getting all the way up to 1,700 in back-to-back seasons. The previous receiving record before Hill was 1,389 by Mark Clayton in 1984.

Tyreek Hill game-by-game breakdown in 2023

▪ Sept. 10 at Los Angeles Chargers: 11 catches, 215 yards, two touchdowns

▪ Sept. 17 at New England Patriots: Five catches, 40 yards, one touchdown

▪ Sept. 24 vs. Denver Broncos: Nine catches, 157 yards, one touchdown

▪ Oct. 1 at Buffalo Bills: Three catches, 58 yards, zero touchdowns

▪ Oct. 8 vs New York Giants: Eight catches, 181 yards, one touchdown

▪ Oct. 15 vs Carolina Panthers: Six catches, 163 yards, one touchdown

▪ Oct. 22 at Philadelphia Eagles: 11 catches, 88 yards, one touchdown

▪ Oct. 29 vs New England Patriots: Eight catches 112 yards, one touchdown

▪ Nov. 5 vs Kansas City Chiefs (in Germany): Eight catches, 62 yards, zero touchdowns

▪ Nov. 19 vs Las Vegas Raiders: 10 catches, 146 yards, one touchdown

▪ Nov. 24 at New York Jets: Nine catches 102 yards, one touchdown

▪ Dec. 3 at Washington Commanders: Five catches, 157 yards, two touchdowns

▪ Dec. 11 vs Tennessee Titans: Four catches, 61 yards, zero touchdowns

▪ Dec. 17 vs New York Jets: Inactive

▪ Dec. 24 vs Dallas Cowboys: Nine catches, 99 yards, zero touchdowns

▪ Dec. 31 at Baltimore Ravens: 6 catches, 76 yards, zero touchdowns.