Where is the UK investment summit? Sir Keir Starmer to welcome CEOs to London with King to give reception

Sian Baldwin
·3 min read
Sir Keir Starmer will address the attendees (Dan Kitwood / PA)
The Government is hosting world-leading chief executives and investors from across the globe today in the hope of securing investment in the UK.

The all-day event will see prime minster Sir Keir Starmer speak about how Britain is hoping to underpin its growth strategy for the foreseeable future with leaders from the tech world and beyond.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will also address the summit, with much of the event being livestreamed on the social networking site LinkedIn.

Major investment deals are also set to be announced, with Sir Keir vowing to “remove needless regulation” and declaring Britain open for business.

In his keynote speech opening the summit, the prime minister has vowed to “do everything in my power to galvanise growth, including getting rid of regulation that needlessly holds back investment”.

He explained: “We have a golden opportunity to use our mandate, to end chop and change, policy churn and sticking plasters that make it so hard for investors to assess the value of any proposition.

“We have the determination, the focus on clear long-term ends, a mission-led mindset that thinks in years, not the days or hours of the news grid, needed to unlock that potential. Do not doubt that.

“We are focusing on investment because the mission of growth, in this country especially, demands it. Private sector investment is the way we rebuild our country and pay our way in the world. This is a great moment to back Britain. This is great moment to back England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.”

Other chats include speeches from the chief investment officer of Google owner Alphabet, the chair of investment firm BlackRock and Amanda Blanc, the boss of insurance group Aviva.

Here is what we know about the day.

Where is the investment summit being held?

Bigwigs from leading companies, first ministers and big business players will be in attendance at London’s Guildhall for the all-day event, which will then finish with an evening reception at St Paul’s Cathedral hosted by King Charles.

Who will attend the investment summit?

Google chief executive Eric Schmidt will be in conversation with the PM (Google)
NHS bosses, executives from Google, plus leaders from the likes of BlackRock and Aviva will all be speaking.

During the event, Sir Keir is set to be “in conversation” with the former Google chief executive, Eric Schmidt, in a chat that will be moderated by Emma Walmsley, the chief executive of pharmaceutical firm GSK.

Businesses will also be able to speak with serving ministers and MPs.

What will the investment summit discuss?

There will be a range of talks and meetings, all discussing various sectors and the future of Britain.

Amanda Pritchard, the chief executive of NHS England, will speak on the current state of the NHS and what the service needs to improve.

Pushmeet Kohli, the head of research at Google’s DeepMind AI division, as well as David Ricks, the chair of US pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, will also talk about what they can offer in the talk ‘Unlocking the UK’s health data assets to deliver innovation’.

There will also be talks on the National Grid and how the future looks in the wake of rising bills and climbing costs for the ordinary worker.

Former England football manager Gareth Southgate, known to be a keen Labour supporter, will speak on the UK’s flourishing sports scene and he will be joined by actor and director Adjoa Andoh, Lucian Grainge, the chief executive of Universal Music Group, the company behind artists including Lady Gaga and Lana Del Rey, who will also speak about the creative scene.

