Where to find warming centers in WNY

CBC

Jerry Curlew thought he had found a safe place to pitch his tent in a patch of woods near the train tracks in Truro, N.S. — but he had a run-in with police soon after he began sheltering there. "When they saw me they come and told me I couldn't stay there," Curlew said. "They just ripped it down and took it."Curlew said he had "nowhere to turn" without a tent, so he slept in different places around the town until he could get a bed in Truro's only homeless shelter. "Thank God for the Haven Centr