Where to watch the 2025 inauguration: TV channels, streaming info for CNN, NBC, Fox, more

All roads lead to the Capitol on Monday as American businessman and former President Donald Trump once again takes the oath of office and is sworn in as the country’s top leader on Inauguration Day 2025.

In a last-minute change, the president-elect announced the ceremony would be moved indoors due to low temperatures and bitterly cold wind chills.

Trump’s swearing-in ceremony was set to take place at 12 p.m. ET in the United States Capitol rotunda in Washington, D.C., according to a statement issued by the president-elect and the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies. The rotunda was earlier used by Ronald Reagan in 1985 “also because of very cold weather,” Trump noted.

Other key events during the day include the president’s room signing ceremony, inaugural luncheon, review of the troops, presidential parade and reception and inaugural balls.

Performers for Trump’s second inauguration include Carrie Underwood, who is slated to sing “America the Beautiful,” country singer and Nashville music staple Lee Greenwood, who will perform his hit song “God Bless the USA,” while opera singer Christopher Macchio will perform the national anthem.

Here’s how to watch the inauguration of the 47th president of the U.S., plus a round-up of major TV networks’ broadcast plans.

USA TODAY

USA TODAY will be streaming the event live. Click here to watch.

CNN

CNN plans to begin its Inauguration Day coverage on Monday at midnight with a live special hosted by Omar Jimenez.

A special live coverage program airing at 7 a.m. ET, “The Inauguration of Donald Trump,” is led by anchors Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper featuring Dana Bash, Kaitlan Collins, John King, Abby Phillip, Jamie Gangel and Audie Cornish. Later, Erin Burnett will cover the presidential parade, and Boris Sanchez was scheduled to report from a vehicle in the inaugural parade.

CNN’s coverage will be available on CNN.com and the CNN mobile app. It will also include a live chat with CNN anchors, correspondents and contributors during the swearing-in.

NBC and MSNBC

NBC’s coverage is set to begin with a special edition of the “Today” show, live from Washington, D.C. at 7 a.m. ET. Then, Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie are scheduled to anchor live coverage beginning at 10 a.m. ET.

On MSNBC, Ali Vitali kicks off coverage beginning at 5 a.m. ET with “Way Too Early,” followed by “Morning Joe” at 6 a.m. ET, co-hosted by Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist. Rachel Maddow anchors live coverage of the inauguration beginning at 10 a.m. ET, joined by pundits including Joy Reid, Chris Hayes and Jen Psaki. Then, at 2 p.m. ET, Hayes and Alex Wagner take over live coverage with co-hosts of “The Weekend,” Alicia Menendez, Symone Sanders Townsend, and Michael Steele, the network announced.

NBC News NOW will begin streaming live coverage at 7 a.m. ET. It can be accessed via multiple streaming platforms, including Peacock, YouTube, Samsung TV Plus, the Roku Channel, NBCNews.com and the NBC News app. A live stream of the event will also be available on CNBC.com.

ABC

ABC News starts its Inauguration Day coverage with a special edition of “Good Morning America” at 7 a.m. EST, followed by a day-long report beginning at 9 a.m. EST, led by anchor David Muir from Washington, D.C. The special will include Trump’s visit to Capitol Hill, the swearing-in ceremony and inaugural address, the signing ceremony in the Oval Office, and the inauguration parade, as per ABC.

Viewers can watch it on ABC and its 24/7 streaming news channel, ABC News Live.

Fox News

Fox News coverage starts at 4 a.m. ET with “Fox & Friends First,” followed by “Fox & Friends” at 6 a.m. ET with Brian Kilmeade, Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Lawrence Jones. “America’s Newsroom” airs at 9 a.m. ET, followed by “The Faulkner Focus at 11 a.m. ET.

Then the network turns things over to the “Inauguration of Donald Trump,” from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. Anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum “will helm the special as the 47th president and vice president of the United States are sworn into office,” Fox News said in a news release.

The inauguration ceremony will be preceded by “The Faulkner Focus” with Harris Faulkner at 11 a.m. ET and will be followed by “The Five” at 5 p.m. ET.

Fox News offers a video stream of key events on its website, while subscribers of Fox Nation will have access to a stream of inaugural events as well.

CBS

CBS News will begin its presidential inauguration coverage on CBS News 24/7 at 6:00 a.m. ET with anchor Errol Barnett, followed by a special edition of “CBS Mornings” at 7:00 a.m. ET on the CBS television network anchored by Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson from Washington, D.C.

From 9 a.m. onwards, Norah O’Donnell will anchor the all-day coverage of the ceremony until at least 5 p.m. ET, the network said in a news release.

CBS News’ inauguration coverage will be available on CBSNews.com, the CBS News app, CBS YouTube channel, social platforms, Paramount+ and Pluto.

NewsNation

NewsNation’s Inauguration Day coverage will begin at 9 a.m. ET with a two-hour live report anchored by The Hill’s Blake Burman.

The broadcast of the swearing-in ceremony, co-anchored by Chris Cuomo, Chris Stirewalt, Elizabeth Vargas, and Leland Vittert in Washington, D.C., will air from 11 a.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET on the channel.

NewsNation viewers can also watch the inauguration live via the NewsNation app.

BBC

BBC says it will provide “special coverage” of the inauguration “throughout the day from around Washington D.C.” starting at 7 a.m. ET. At 10:30 a.m. ET chief presenters Clive Myrie and Sophie Raworth will start covering the main inauguration event from near the White House and at Capitol Hill.

BBC News channel is available in the U.S. on cable TV or at BBC.com and the app.

Contributing: Anika Reed, Brendan Morrow, Doyle Rice, USA TODAY

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X and Instagram @saman_shafiq7.

