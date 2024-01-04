Where to watch the Buffalo Bills battle the Miami Dolphins for AFC East title on Sunday in Buffalo
As we all know, Bills Mafia travels well, but what if you're not heading to South Florida for the game?
As we all know, Bills Mafia travels well, but what if you're not heading to South Florida for the game?
"... there was no discussion ... Then, all of a sudden, out of the blue, we just have this final outcome."
Pat McAfee is clearing some things up after comments made by Aaron Rodgers on The Pat McAfee Show that linked Jimmy Kimmel to the Jeffrey Epstein list of associates. McAfee addressed the controversy at the top of his show on ESPN, noting that the ABC late-night talk show host had threatened legal action. The sports …
Social media caught fire as the two sides debated podcast and television commercials.
When Michigan and Washington battle Monday we will get the last national champion that truly represents a conference and a region of the country.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Blake Murphy from Sportsnet to go deep on the trade that sent OG Anunoby to the Knicks and what it means for both teams.
NFL referees remain a negative story and seem to need more practice. They should get their extra reps in the United Football League, its president says.
Tensions seem to be cooling.
Here is where we believe the top college quarterback prospects will fall to in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft.
Khamzat Chimaev appears to be seriously struggling after his most recent win at UFC 294.
Once the calendar flips to a new year, the angst of incomplete rosters and dashed hot-stove dreams inch closer to reality.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. would give up $18 million in guaranteed money if he opts out of his $42 million, three-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks after the 2025 season. The Diamondbacks' 2027 option is for $14 million with a $5 million buyout. Gurriel was acquired from Toronto in December 2022 with catcher Gabriel Moreno in a trade that sent outfielder/catcher Daulton Varsho to the Blue Jays and helped Arizona reach the World Series.
Despite a playoff seed still undetermined, the Rams will rest Matthew Stafford in the regular-season finale against the 49ers. Carson Wentz will start.
A radio host said the play of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not 'quarterbacky.' A number of Black social media users came to Jackson's defense.
The Dodgers signed another Japanese player to a very complicated contract.
The Bills have been on a nice roll but aren't guaranteed a playoff spot yet.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill and his family are safe after fire rescue crews responded to a large fire at his South Florida home Wednesday afternoon. The house, which is located in Southwest Ranches about 30 miles northwest of Miami, was shown Wednesday on local station WSVN 7 News with a large amount of black smoke coming out of the roof as firefighters doused it with water. Hill had been at Dolphins practice as Miami prepares for its regular-season finale agai
CNN’s Jake Tapper speaks with Julie DiCaro, senior writer at Deadspin.
The former British world number one took a first-set lead over the second seed before Svitolina fought back to take victory.
Why the NBA’s new 65-game rule affects Heat center Bam Adebayo more than most.
Three coaches have already been let go, along with two general managers. Keep up with all the changes across the NFL right here.