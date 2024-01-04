Where to watch the Buffalo Bills battle the Miami Dolphins for AFC East title on Sunday in Buffalo

Associated Press

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. would give up $18 million in guaranteed money if he opts out of his $42 million, three-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks after the 2025 season. The Diamondbacks' 2027 option is for $14 million with a $5 million buyout. Gurriel was acquired from Toronto in December 2022 with catcher Gabriel Moreno in a trade that sent outfielder/catcher Daulton Varsho to the Blue Jays and helped Arizona reach the World Series.