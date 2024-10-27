Where to Watch “Pirates of the Caribbean”: A Guide to Streaming the Iconic Franchise

AJ Pics/Alamy PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: THE CURSE OF THE BLACK PEARL, 2003

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is one of the most successful film series of all time.

Becoming a billion-dollar hit at the worldwide box office not once, but twice, the films follow the adventures of sleazy yet skillful Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) as he embarks on different quests at sea along with a cackling ensemble of oddball pirates.

Based on the Walt Disney theme park attraction of the same name, the Pirates of the Caribbean series consists of five films, with its first three directed by Gore Verbinski as part of a trilogy, and its remaining two as standalone sequels. Throughout its run so far, the franchise has packed a star-studded cast with Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley starring alongside Depp in the first three films, and the likes of Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem joining along for the second half of the ride.

While there haven’t been any new additions to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise in quite some time, plans for a sixth and potential seventh film have been confirmed by longtime producer of the series Jerry Bruckheimer. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in 2024, Bruckheimer disclosed that a complete reboot of the franchise and another Pirates film starring Margot Robbie are currently in the works.

“It’s two different movies,” Bruckheimer shared. “We hope to get ‘em both made, and I think Disney agrees they really want to make the Margot one, too.”

Although the actual production status of these two Pirates of the Caribbean films is still in limbo, fans can sink their teeth into the original films in the meantime.

From its first 2003 film to its last 2017 flick, here is everything to know about the interconnected storylines of each Pirates of the Caribbean movie — and where to watch each film.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock The Pirates Of The Caribbean - Curse Of The Black Pearl - 2003

Released in 2003, The Curse of the Black Pearl is the first film in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

The film kicks off with Captain Jack Sparrow arriving at Port Royal in the Caribbean, and, after an unfortunate series of events, stumbling upon a blacksmith named Will Turner (Bloom) who he befriends to complete a mutually beneficial quest.

When the film starts, a cursed bandit of pirates led by Captain Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush) are aboard Sparrow’s former ship, the Black Pearl, and have kidnapped Turner’s love interest, Elizabeth Swann (Knightley). So the two team up in pursuit of the Black Pearl, with Jack hoping to get his ship back and Will aiming to save the woman he loves.

At the time of its release, The Curse of the Black Pearl was a massive box-office success, grossing $654.3 million worldwide and cementing it as a franchise audiences wanted to see more of. The film also went on to receive five nominations at the 76th Academy Awards, including a Best Actor nod for Depp’s portrayal of Jack Sparrow.

Watch Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl on Disney+

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006)

Photo 12/Alamy Johnny Depp starring in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, 2006

Released three years after the first film, Dead Man’s Chest is the second installment in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and continues to unravel the intertwined adventures of Jack, Will and Elizabeth.

This time around, a new foe is introduced through the ghostly pirate Davy Jones (Bill Nighy), who is out to collect a deadly debt from Jack. Inspired by Davy Jones’ locker, a real-life metaphor sailors used to describe their final resting place at sea, Dead Man’s Chest follows Jack as he tries to avoid an ill fate while roping his friends into a dangerous quest to try to put an end to Davy Jones once and for all.

The sequel film proved to be an even greater box-office success than the first installment, grossing $1.066 billion worldwide. It also earned four nominations at the 79th Academy Awards and won the award for Best Visual Effects.

Watch Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest on Disney+

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007)

Moviestore Collection Ltd/Alamy PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: AT WORLD’S END (2011) Starring Keira Knightley, Geoffrey Rush, Johnny Depp and Mackenzie Crook.

At World’s End, the last Pirates of the Caribbean film to be directed by Gore Verbinski, ties up the battle against Davy Jones and the journeys of Jack, Will and Elizabeth.

Released in 2007, the film picks up a few months after Dead Man’s Chest and follows Will and Elizabeth as they try to free Jack from Davy Jones’ locker, as well as rally up pirates all across the sea to wage an all-encompassing war against Davy Jones. The film also sees the return of Captain Barbossa, who joins the trio in their quest.

At the time of its release, At World End grossed $963.4 million worldwide, and earned two nominations at the 80th Academy Awards for Best Makeup and Best Visual Effects.

Watch Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End on Disney+

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)

AJ Pics/Alamy PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: ON STRANGER TIDES, 2011

The first Pirates of the Caribbean film to not be directed by Verbinski, On Stranger Tides is the fourth installment in the franchise and is considered a standalone sequel to At World’s End.

Directed by Rob Marshall, the 2011 film does not pick up on the story arc covered in the first three films, but rather expands upon Jack’s adventures at sea and introduces new characters with new objectives.

With the addition of Penélope Cruz as Jack’s former love interest Angelica and Ian McShane as the infamous pirate Blackbeard, On Stranger Tides follows Jack and his new shipmates as they pursue the mythic Fountain of Youth, only to discover that there are other rivals in their way. Rush also returns as Captain Barbossa.

While the film went on to receive mixed reviews, it still upheld the franchise’s success at the box office, grossing $1.046 billion worldwide.

Watch Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides on Disney+

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017)

Lifestyle Pictures/Alamy Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Another standalone sequel, Dead Men Tell No Tales is the fifth installment in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. It is directed by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg.

Packing on a star-studded cast, the fifth film is set years after the events of At World’s End and sees Javier Bardem and Kaya Scodelario join the franchise as villainous pirate-hunter Armando Salazar and astronomer Carina Smyth, respectively.

This time around, Jack is tasked with finding the Trident of Poseidon in hopes of putting an end to a vengeful Salazar who’s after him. Joined by Barbossa and Carina, as well as Will and Elizabeth’s son Henry Turner (Brenton Thwaites), Jack sets off on yet another epic quest.

Bloom and Knightley briefly reprise their roles as Will and Elizabeth in Dead Men Tell No Tales, 10 years after their last Pirates of the Caribbean film. Audiences get to see their matured relationship and meet their son — plus there also is a cheeky post-credit scene that may hint at a future return for Bloom.

At the time of its release in 2017, Dead Men Tell No Tales grossed $795.9 million at the worldwide box-office.

Watch Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales on Disney+

