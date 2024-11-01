Where to Watch ‘A Real Pain’: Is the Kieran Culkin Movie Streaming?

Following its successful debut at the Sundance Film Festival in January, “A Real Pain” is now playing, written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg (who also happens to star in it).

He appears alongside Emmy-winning “Succession” star Kieran Culkin who, as TheWrap noted in our review of the film, is “a force of nature” in the movie and is surely on track to be an awards contender. “A Real Pain” tells the story of two cousins who reunite for a trip to Poland to honor their deceased grandmother.

As Eisenberg explained to TheWrap at the Sundance Film Festival, he created the story as a way to explore feelings of “privilege, guilt and self-hatred” he’s had as a Jewish American and hearing stories about the deadly antisemitism faced by past generations during the Holocaust and throughout history.

Here’s everything you need to know about “A Real Pain.”

When does “A Real Pain” come out?

“A Real Pain” released nationwide on Nov. 1.

Is “A Real Pain” streaming?

Not just yet. For now, you’ll only be able to see it in theaters. But since it’s a Searchlight Pictures movie, it’ll eventually be streaming on Hulu and Disney+. We’ll keep you posted on where it ends up, and when it’ll be there.

What is “A Real Pain” about?

Per the official synopsis: “Mismatched cousins David (Jesse Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin) reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother. The adventure takes a turn when the odd couple’s old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history.”

Who stars in the movie?

In addition to Eisenberg and Culkin, the movie features Will Sharpe, Jennifer Grey, Kurt Egyiawan, Liza Sadovy and Daniel Oreskes.

Watch the trailer

