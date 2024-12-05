Where to watch 'Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer': NBC primetime special, streaming, more

The holiday season is here and with it, a long list of classic movies to watch before Christmas arrives in just a few short weeks, including the longest-running holiday special to date, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."

The beloved stop-motion animation special tells the story of Rudolph, a reindeer ostracized for being born with a glowing red nose. After leaving home and meeting up with a ragtag team of Hermey the elf, Yukon Cornelius the prospector, a gaggle of misfit toys, and the Abominable Snow Monster, Rudolph returns home to save Christmas using his nose to guide Santa's sleigh through adverse weather.

Burl Ives lent his iconic voice to the 1964 film, narrating the story as the snowman and singing the theme song "Rudolph," which has since become the quintessential Christmas recording.

For the first time in five decades, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" will air on its home channel of NBC, having moved over from CBS where it lived since the 1970s.

Here's how to catch "Rudolph" on TV and streaming this season.

Where to watch 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' on TV

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" has made a switch over to NBC from its usual airing spot on CBS this year. Those looking to watch it the old-fashioned way will have to find their local channel to turn on NBC and catch it there or online at NBC.com.

Originally, the beloved film hit the airways on NBC in 1964 but moved over to CBS in 1971, where it remained for five decades until coming home this year.

When does 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' air on TV?

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" will air on NBC on Friday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Thursday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

It is also part of Freeform's "25 Days of Christmas" lineup, meaning it will air multiple times on the channel. Cable subscribers can catch the classic on Freeform on the following schedule:

Dec. 7 at 9:10 p.m. ET/PT

Dec. 8 at 6:10 p.m. ET/PT

Dec. 16 at 9:20 p.m. ET/PT

Dec. 17 at 7:55 p.m. ET/PT

Dec. 21 at 6:15 p.m. ET/PT

Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. ET/PT

Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Dec. 25 at 11 p.m. ET/PT

Where to stream 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer'

Non-cable fans are not out of luck: "Rudolph" will also be available for streaming this holiday season.

The stop-motion classic is available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Tubi TV and Pluto TV. However, you will have to pay to purchase the movie outright on Amazon Prime and Apple TV, both of which offer it for $7.99. It is not available as part of existing paid memberships or for rent on these platforms.

You can stream it live on Tubi and Pluto while it airs on TV.

'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' voice cast

Burl Ives as Sam the Snowman

Larry D. Mann as Yukon Cornelius and Abominable Snow Monster

Billie Mae Richards as Rudolph

Paul Soles as Hermey

Stan Francis as Santa Claus and King Moonracer

Alfie Scopp as Charlie-In-The-Box, Fireball and Other Reindeer

Janis Orenstein as Clarice (voice)

Paul Kligman as Donner, Clarice's Father and Comet the Coach

Carl Banas as Head Elf, Spotted Elephant and Other Toys

Corinne Conley as Doll and Others

Peg Dixon as Mrs. Donner, Mrs. Claus and Others

