Where to watch State of the Union address 2024: TV channels, streaming info, start time

Super Tuesday is over and it is time to move on to the next major event on the political calendar: The State of the Union address.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to address the joint session of Congress Thursday night, where he is expected to speak on both domestic and international issues.

Biden is expected to use the address to combat criticisms of his age and frame the race as a choice between himself and Republican frontrunner Donald Trump.

Both Biden and Trump notched overwhelming victories on Super Tuesday and it is looking increasingly likely the upcoming election will be a rematch of the contentious 2020 election.

Trump defeated former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in more than a dozen states while Biden fended off his Democratic challengers and built momentum as he seeks a second term in office.

Here's what to know about TV broadcasts and streaming details for the 2024 State of the Union address.

What channel is the State of the Union on?

The State of the Union will be carried by ABC, NBC, CBS and FOX on network television.

CNN, FOX News, MSNBC and NewsNation will air the address on cable.

How to stream the State of the Union address

The State of the Union address will be streamed on the USA TODAY YouTube channel and through the USA TODAY channel on your smart television.

What time does the State of the Union address start?

The State of the Union address is scheduled to begin Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. CT/ 7 p.m. MT/ 6 p.m. PT.

