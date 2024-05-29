While his classmates graduated, Meridian student sat in jail, accused in Vegas killing

Sally Krutzig
·3 min read

An 18-year-old Idaho resident could have been a graduate of Meridian’s Owyhee High School last weekend. Instead, he was being held in a Las Vegas jail on a murder charge.

Police officers found a woman dead with multiple stab wounds in a dumpster enclosure in the 9000 block of West Sahara Avenue at 7:35 a.m. April 29, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release. The scene had a lot of blood, including bloody drag marks near the dumpster, the arrest report said.

The Clark County coroner identified the victim as Gina Broome, 60, and said she died by homicide from a dozen sharp-force injuries to the front and back of her upper body.

Broome was last seen alive when surveillance video showed her pushing a cart in the area at 3:02 p.m. April 27, according to the arrest report.

An hour later, Lincoln Boe was seen on camera parking a Toyota Corrolla with Idaho license plates behind the business at that address and throwing things into the dumpster, before he entered the business and asked whether the cameras out back worked, the arrest report said.

An employee then took Boe into the alley and pointed out the cameras.

“The suspect then walked down the loading dock and appeared excited and does a little dance,” the arrest report stated.

Boe was next seen on camera standing in the same spot where the victim was killed, looking “tired, possibly confused,” according to police.

When police looked up the Idaho license plate number, they found that Boe’s family had filed a missing persons report in April. They were able to locate the car May 2 and said Boe was attempting to sleep in it.

Police took Boe into custody and began questioning him about the woman’s death. His shoes were an “exact match” to a bloody footprint found at the scene of the crime, according to the arrest report.

Police said that at first, Boe denied killing Broome and repeatedly responded to questioning by saying he “didn’t remember.”

Boe eventually said he had given Broome money to buy cigarettes, but she became angry when he asked her for one, according to police. Boe said she was “tweaking out” and clawed at him even though he told her to “back off” several times, police said.

The arrest report said that Boe then admitted he stabbed the woman with a large knife he was wearing around his waist, and hid her body. He told police that he threw the knife in the dumpster, but officers said they later found it under a seat in his car, according to the report.

Police pointed out in the interview that Broome weighed only 110 pounds and had a broken foot. Boe is 6-foot-3 and weighs 170 pounds, according to arrest documents.

“Lincoln said that he should have called the cops and not played it off thinking that he could get out of this,” the arrest report said. “Lincoln was later asked why he didn’t kick her away if she was coming at him. He said it was because he has weak legs.”

Law enforcement booked Boe into the Clark County Detention Center on open murder with a deadly weapon — which is Nevada state law terminology — and he is being held there.

As for his departure from the Treasure Valley, the arrest report said Boe told police that his “life was structured at home” so he had gone to Las Vegas to “get away and have some freedom.”

Owyhee High School held its graduation ceremony Saturday at ExtraMile Arena on the campus of Boise State University.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Missing mother of 2 found dead near Dawson Creek, B.C.

    RCMP say human remains found near Dawson Creek, B.C., have been identified as a woman who was reported missing late last year. Renee Didier, who police say sometimes used the surname Supernant, was found on May 18 near the Kiskatinaw River, which runs west of the northeastern B.C. city. The Cree woman, who was a mother of two, was last seen on gas station surveillance footage from Dec. 3, 2023 and was reported missing on Dec. 7. Didier, who was 40 when she disappeared, is one of four people to g

  • Serial Killer Accused of Murdering More than 20 Women Was 'Speared in the Head' in Prison

    Robert Pickton, 74, was attacked by another inmate on May 19, the Correctional Service of Canada confirmed to PEOPLE

  • Police Seize $3 Million in Stolen Classic Cars Following Tip in Ontario

    Investigation into Lambton County vehicle thefts leads to major bust of stolen vehicles, including classic cars, worth over $3 million in eastern Ontario.

  • Possible crack in Scheffler’s case? County attorney to speak at court Wednesday

    As questions swirl around the Louisville arrest of the world’s top golfer, lawyers in the case to make separate appearances.

  • How 'Flirting' at a Wedding Celebration Led to Best Man Being Shot and Groom’s Arrest

    The groom, Corey Parker, and his guest, Jonathan Goff, are each charged with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and battery resulting in bodily injury

  • Hundreds of charges after OPP seize guns, drugs in Tyendinaga Township raid

    Four people face more than 500 charges after a Saturday police raid at a home in Tyendinaga Township uncovered drugs and dozens of guns, according to police.Ontario Provincial Police say nearly 100 firearms, including both handguns and long guns, were found — some of which had been reported stolen and several of which were loaded.Photos shared by police show rows of rifles, shotguns and pistols spread out on a concrete floor and across what appears to be an old mattress. There's also an image sh

  • Judge denies request to restrict Trump statements about law enforcement in classified records case

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The judge overseeing Donald Trump's classified documents case in Florida on Tuesday denied prosecutors' request to bar the former president from making public statements that could endanger law enforcement agents participating in the prosecution.

  • Loblaws boycott scores a win: What's next for Loblaws, boycott groups, Galen Weston as the face of the company

    Boycotters of Loblaw-affiliated stores in Canada plan to extend their shunning of the country's largest grocery chain indefinitely as the discourse and impacts around the cost of living crisis intensifies.

  • Judge offers compassion in sentencing Calgary man who killed abusive father

    A Calgary man with a "complex constellation of mental deficits" who killed his abusive father was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison but is permitted to apply for parole after 10 years, the minimum ineligibility period allowed under Canada's Criminal Code.Vincent Fong, 41, has diagnoses of autism, obsessive compulsive disorder and an intellectual disability.In March, a jury convicted Vincent of second-degree murder in the death of his father, Kwan Fong, 70.The conviction comes with an automatic

  • Trump Freaks Out at New York Trial Judge as Jury Deliberation Nears

    Justin Lane/Pool via ReutersFormer President Donald Trump fired off a series of furious social media posts the night before–and in the days leading up to–the final crucial stretch of the former president’s hush-money trial in New York.Both prosecutors and Trump’s defense lawyers on Tuesday will begin their week by addressing the jury in closing arguments. It is unknown how long the process will take but is expected to last all day, according to the Associated Press. Once closing arguments are co

  • Ex-Woodstock, Ont., mayor's behaviour 'like Jekyll and Hyde,' woman tells his sexual assault trial

    Warning: This story contains graphic details of alleged sexual assaults.The sexual assault trial of former Woodstock, Ont., mayor Trevor Birtch began Monday with testimony from a woman who said his behaviour suddenly turned from friendly and compassionate to angry and hostile on two occasions after she declined his request to perform oral sex on him. "He would just turn suddenly — it was like Jekyll and Hyde," said the woman, at times crying while testifying. The trial, overseen by Superior Cour

  • Alleged Child Rapist Caught After 33 Years Using Family Tree Technique, Police Say

    Western Australia Police Force / FacebookPolice in Australia say they were able to arrest an alleged child rapist this week after almost 33 years thanks to “groundbreaking” investigative techniques using DNA to build a family tree of the suspect.Gavin Jeffery Durbridge, 54, appeared in court Tuesday on a count of deprivation of liberty and two counts of aggravated sexual assault in relation to an alleged 1991 attack on a 13-year-old boy, WAtoday reports. Durbridge was arrested a day earlier in c

  • Toronto police ID victim of fatal shooting as Jesse Tubbs, 30

    Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the Upper Jarvis neighbourhood last week as Jesse Tubbs, 30.In a news release Tuesday, investigators said they have also issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 24-year-old Toronto man wanted for first-degree murder in connection to the killing.The shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. on May 22, in the area of Isabella and Jarvis streets, according to police.Responding officers found Tubbs badly injured lying on the ground behind

  • In a baffling closing argument, Trump attorney Todd Blanche used DA's evidence against his own client

    In closing arguments, Todd Blanche perplexingly pointed to the times Trump admitted his hush-money records weren't what they said they were.

  • Dad Says He Got Into a Shootout Outside His House During Attempted Robbery While 5 Daughters Slept Inside

    A "preliminary investigation indicates that one of the offenders fired at the homeowner, and the homeowner returned fire," said the Winnetka Police Department

  • Appeals court upholds retired NYPD officer's 10-year prison sentence for Capitol riot attack

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld a retired New York Police Department officer's conviction and 10-year prison sentence for assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege at the U.S. Capitol.

  • The Most Gay Friendly Country in the World

    We recently compiled a list of the 20 Countries with the Highest Approval of Same Sex Marriages and in this article we will discuss the most gay friendly country along with trends in public approval for gay and lesbian weddings around the world. Approval of Gay and Lesbian Marriage in the U.S. Public approval rates […]

  • 2 Brothers Dead, 3 Injured After Employee Opens Fire at Pa. Business: ‘Cold-Blooded Shooting’

    Leovanny and Giguenson Peña-Peña, brothers from the Dominican Republic, were killed in the shooting, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said

  • Judge keeps punishment of 30 years at resentencing for man who attacked Paul Pelosi

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man convicted of attempting to hold former Speaker Nancy Pelosi hostage and attacking her husband with a hammer two years ago apologized in federal court Tuesday, but still received 30 years in prison at an unusual resentencing hearing that resulted from judicial error.

  • Neighbors Say Stabbing Spree Suspect Lost It After Spat Over Roommate

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/InstagramThe Martha’s Vineyard man accused of stabbing six people in Massachusetts over the weekend had reportedly been involved in a heated dispute with neighbors just beforehand that culminated in him hurling a shovel through their window.Jared Ravizza, 26, appeared in court Tuesday morning on charges of assault with intent to murder, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Ravizza is accused of going on an unprovoked rampage on Satu