While others see snow, this Baltimore County girl sees opportunity
One two-minute video Jessica Irving posted to Facebook is all it took to get her daughter Jalisa Tate some business on Monday. But this isn't the first time she has taken on the task. It all started last year with a brief encounter with her neighbor. "'If I give you $10, could you shovel?' And I said okay, and I got my shovels, and I shoveled the snow, and then he asked me, 'Have you ever thought about shoveling the neighborhood?' And I was like, I never thought about that," said Jalisa.