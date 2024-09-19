It's been a whirlwind': Picking up the pieces after Ida Red fire

Reuters

Vladislav Bakalchuk, the estranged husband of Russia's richest woman, was arrested and charged with murder on Thursday, his lawyers said, after a deadly shootout at the Moscow office of Russia's largest online retailer. Two people were killed in a shooting on Wednesday just a few blocks away from the Kremlin at the Wildberries office, as a dispute over the company's future took a violent turn. Vladislav and his wife Tatyana Bakalchuk, who filed for divorce in July, have been embroiled in a bitter and public tussle since Wildberries announced plans to merge with outdoor advertising firm Russ Group in June.