Whisper it, but beneath the turbulence the economy is looking up

The big lesson from the past year was how resilient high income countries are to almost anything that can be thrown at them

Whatever the perils of the year ahead, stock markets seem determined to ignore them. Both the S&P 500 and the main European bourses have finished 2023 at close to their all-time highs, suggesting a strong degree of confidence about prospects for the coming year and beyond. Even our own, sadly languishing, FTSE 100 has closed the year on a positive note.

And with good reason. Stalemate in Ukraine, Red Sea shipping routes threatened by renewed war in the Middle East, a struggling Chinese economy, the worst inflation in decades with a severe monetary tightening to match, spiralling public debt, a cost of living squeeze, a regional banking crisis in the US, the collapse of Credit Suisse – high-income economies have emerged from all these shocks battered but still afloat. The geopolitics of today’s world look ghastly, but the economics don’t seem so bad.

With the exception of Germany, which faces a number of unique structural challenges, there has been no recession. In the UK, the much predicted house price crash failed to materialise, and unemployment has remained low. Despite much higher interest rates, the US economy seems moreover to be positively booming.

China didn’t invade Taiwan, energy prices have abated, helping to push inflation back down again, and the promise of artificial intelligence has breathed new life into a previously becalmed tech sector. In other words, the relentless catastrophising of the 24-hour news channels hides an underlying story of relative calm and even stability.

The big lesson from the past year was not that of “high income” economies succumbing to an unprecedented confluence of negatives, but rather how resilient they are to almost anything that can be thrown at them.

Predictive columns like this one are always something of a hostage to fortune, but I would expect the coming year to broadly mirror these strengths in the face of whatever adversity might arise.

Obviously, there are threats aplenty, but most of them amount to what in the jargon is known as “tail risk”. Their likelihood and consequences are essentially unknowable, so I am not going to dwell on them too much.

In the UK, the last year has been bookended by two very different budgets: one tax-raising, the other tax-cutting. The first was an attempt to address the damage done by the pyrotechnics of Liz Truss’s short-lived premiership with a fiscal consolidation that takes the tax burden to a post-war high. For a Tory government to be presiding over such a state of affairs looks not just odd, but positively jarring. With an election looming, this is now being reversed.

A start was made in November’s Autumn Statement and there will be a lot more of that to come in the Budget statement of March 6, when the Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, will use every available inch of headroom allowed by Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasts to further reduce taxes.

The headline news and much of the commentary on the UK economy still tends to be very downbeat, but its unrelenting gloom ignores two rather salient facts.

Tax receipts are strong and companies are still hiring, with record levels of employment. Neither of these things would be happening if companies feared we were about to plunge into a nasty recession. Rather, they reflect confidence that things will soon be improving, as with now fast falling inflation they ought to be.

Interest rate cuts by the Bank of England from August onwards look a racing certainty, and possibly sooner still in the US and eurozone.

We are also beginning to see some relatively strong real income growth, with wage rises in the UK again outstripping inflation. A near 10pc increase in the minimum wage, poised to come into force next April, will further bolster UK wages across the board.

All this is no doubt too little too late to save the Government from electoral drubbing. Yet on the basis that the longer Downing Street leaves it, the better the economy ought to look, you wouldn’t opt for an early May election, much as this has been speculated on over the past week.

The Prime Minister would wait for autumn instead, time enough not just for voters to see an improvement in their finances, but also for the vacuous nature of the opposition’s policy offering to become more evident. For the moment, the pitch is simply that Labour is not the Tory party. Yet on the issues that matter, from the NHS to housing and social care, it seems as devoid of solutions as the incumbents.

Britain is not the only country facing a general election next year. In all, 40 separate national elections are scheduled, including the most keenly anticipated of the lot, the US presidential election.

The once fashionable view that neither Joe Biden nor Donald Trump – both bidding for a second term – will in the end be the ones on the ballot paper has given way to resignation that this dispiriting choice between ageing political dinosaurs is indeed highly likely to be the one facing American voters on November 5. Neither outcome would be good for the US, though I suspect that whatever the result, it’s not going to make a great deal of difference to the economy.

Whoever wins faces some difficult fiscal choices in getting a grip on soaring public debt. The White House cannot indefinitely keep running 8pc budget deficits. Don’t make the mistake many did last time when Trump won, in assuming he’ll be a disaster for the economy and therefore the stock market.

But for the briefest of corrections at the shock of his election, the stock market soared under Trump. It has also done pretty well under Biden. US presidents come and go, but rarely do any of them succeed in doing permanent harm to the great locomotive of the US economy.

As for China, dreams of surpassing the US economy any time soon are fast fading. Its economy has yet to recover from the disaster of Xi Jinping’s zero-Covid policy, and although the Chinese leader has been attempting to rebuild bridges with the West, the damage already done by his uncompromisingly assertive approach to world affairs looks irreversible.

Now convinced of bifurcation in the world economy into competing and potentially hostile blocks, Western companies and investors have been voting with their feet. Foreign direct investment has turned negative, and overseas investors have been dumping Chinese shares in record quantities.

Deglobalisation, or rather derisking of supply chains as insurance against geopolitical conflict, is likely to accelerate over the year ahead with as yet unpredictable consequences for the major trading blocs.

All the same, the presiding story is one of abiding resilience among the major advanced economies. It may not be much to celebrate, but nor is it the picture of outright catastrophe regularly portrayed across much of the media.

