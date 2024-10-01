Whistleblower state worker wins $8.8M judgment against California’s police training commission

A former state employee was awarded nearly $8.8 million by a jury in Sacramento federal court in a case that centered on California laws protecting whistleblowers.

The jury ruled on Thursday that Tamara Evans, who now lives in Nevada, had been retaliated against by the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training while an employee at the West Sacramento-based agency. Evans alleged she was harassed and ultimately forced to take early retirement after she refused to approve spending that she believed did not meet regulations.

The POST commission sets the selection and training standards for law enforcement officers in the state.

“Ms. Evans simply tried to prevent fraudulent spending by POST,” her attorney, Lawrance Bohm, said in a statement. “Instead of revering her disclosure, POST targeted Ms. Evans and destroyed her career.”

Meagan Poulos, a spokeswoman for the commission, said the agency disagreed with the verdict.

“POST’s position on this matter is and has always been that it did not retaliate against Ms. Evans for engaging in protected conduct, and that her termination in March of 2013 was justified and appropriate,” Poulos said. “While POST respects the decision of the jury, it is disappointed in the jury’s verdict in this matter and is considering all appropriate post-trial options.”