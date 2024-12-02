Whistleblowing reform must include GPs

As a whistleblower within general practice, I share the concerns many of us have about confidentiality. I have faced retribution and detrimental treatment (NHS bosses who silence whistleblowers face sack under government plans, 24 November).

Both I and a colleague reported serious patient safety concerns and witnessed dishonesty. Unfortunately, we have experienced what is known in whistleblower circles as the “playbook” of mistreatment, while authorities slowly gather the evidence needed to act on our reports. This abuse has included the spreading of false rumours, slurs on our character and professional work, false referrals to regulatory bodies and bullying.

I want to remind anyone considering participating in the public consultation that it is vital for staff in general practice to have a voice, just as it is for those in hospitals. We play an essential role in protecting public health.

While Wes Streeting and the media have focused on hospital managers, individuals in general practice can also deliver poor and unsafe care. This is critical to remember, especially considering that the most prolific serial killer in the UK was Harold Shipman, a GP.

General practices operate as partnerships that hold NHS contracts with local health authorities, known as integrated care boards (ICBs). From my experience as a GP whistleblower, I have observed a troubling lack of regulation and accountability for these partners, managers and ICBs. It is imperative they are included in the government’s reforms.

Name and address supplied

• Have an opinion on anything you’ve read in the Guardian today? Please email us your letter and it will be considered for publication in our letters section.