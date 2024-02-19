Whitby: Cafe-bar planned for site of former Michelin-listed restaurant

A new lounge bar could open at the site of a former Michelin-listed restaurant which closed more than a year ago.

Loungers UK has applied for a premises licence for the property on Langborne Road in Whitby which was once home to The Star Inn The Harbour.

The restaurant closed in November 2022 with owners blaming a "lack of support" during the Covid pandemic.

Planners now hope to turn the site into a cafe-bar which would sell "late-night refreshments".

According to the licence application, The Lounge would be "a neighbourhood cafe-bar combining elements of a restaurant, British pub and coffee shop culture".

As of November last year, Loungers UK Ltd said it had more than 200 Lounges nationwide, including the Marisco Lounge in Scarborough, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

If the application is approved, the proposed Lounge would be allowed to sell alcohol between 10:00 and midnight, seven days a week.

The licensing application also seeks permission for the provision of "late-night refreshments" from 11:00 to 00:30, daily.

If approved, The Lounge on the site of Whitby's former tourist information centre, could also sell alcohol for consumption on and off the premises.

