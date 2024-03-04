Whitby Harbour dispute goes to court after years of legal challenges

Residents said the harbour was in urgent need of repair or the town would be "decimated"

A dispute about Whitby Harbour is being heard at the High Court after years of legal challenges.

The Fight4Whitby pressure group claims North Yorkshire Council is not using harbour income to fund urgent repairs needed on the waterfront.

A three-day hearing gets under way in London on Monday.

North Yorkshire Council said it could not comment on the live case but would "welcome the clarification to resolve this long-standing matter".

Fight4Whitby initially launched a legal challenge in 2016 based on the 1905 Whitby Urban District Council Act, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Local legislation states income from Whitby Harbour - such as revenue from car parks - should be used within the harbour.

John Freeman said the Fight4Whitby group's arguments were "cast iron"

But the group said more income had been taken out of the harbour by the council than had been spent on it.

Campaigner and Whitby resident Sue Boyce told the BBC: "A survey from 2009 indicated massive work was needed on the piers and the pier extensions that guard the entrance to the harbour.

"Some work was done, eventually, but some has not even started yet.

"Tens of millions of pounds needs to be spent to strengthen the piers otherwise flooding and depredation will be widespread."

She added: "If the money is not spent on the harbour, the town is going to be decimated."

Members of the group, who have been unable to speak publicly about the legal action for the past six years, are also worried the sea defences are becoming vulnerable from climate-related flooding.

Another local campaigner, John Freeman, said the council "seem to be turning a blind eye to the repairs needed".

He also said the council had "plundered" money on defending the Scarborough waterfront and the controversial Alpamare water park.

Mr Freeman, who has lived in the area for 55 years, added: "Our arguments are cast-iron and it is hopeful the judge will see the injustice that has been done to Whitby over a lot of years."

A statement from North Yorkshire Council said: "We are committed to the delivery of a thriving harbour in Whitby.

"While we would not specifically comment on a live legal case, we will welcome the clarification and final determination by the courts that is required to resolve this long-standing matter."

