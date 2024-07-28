‘White Dudes for Harris’ hold mass online meeting to support Kamala

Lapel badges marked with 'Kamala Harris 2024'
Kamala Harris has less than 100 days to galvanise support for her presidential bid - Rebecca Noble/Reuters

A group calling itself “White Dudes for Harris” will hold a mass video call to support the presidential hopeful’s campaign and end the “culture of masculinity”.

Organisers said 8,000 white men have signed up to “follow in the footsteps of black women” by working to elect Kamala Harris, who will become the first female US president if she beats Donald Trump in November.

Pete Buttigieg, the transport secretary, who is seen as a potential running mate for Ms Harris and who previously criticised “white privilege”, is expected to speak on the group video call on Monday.

A graphic showing a trucker's hat with a 'White Dudes for Harris' sign on it
The group says Pete Buttigieg, a former presidential hopeful, will be at its online meeting

Mark Greene, the organiser of the event, expected 10,000 men to join and urged them to make life “hell” for the Trump campaign in their workplaces and on social media.

“Inspired by, and following in the footsteps of Black women, it’s time for white men to get 100 per cent engaged and make sure Kamala Harris is elected as our next president,” he said, claiming that men had been complicit in the Republican party’s “white supremacy”.

Polling shows Trump performing strongly among black and Hispanic voters, although most of it was conducted before Ms Harris, who has a Jamaican father and Indian mother, entered the presidential race.

Mr Greene claimed that “man-box culture” – a theory that society enforces a set of traditional rules for men – had resulted in “economic, political and environmental disaster”.

It has “positioned white men at the top of a bullying and rigid dominance-based culture of masculinity, which teaches us that the only power that matters is power we create over others”, he said.

He also claimed that Trump had waged “a war on women, especially black women”, and that “white Christian nationalists” aligned with Republicans wanted to “end women’s right to vote and take women back a century”.

A throng of people supporting Kamal Harris, with Maxine Waters at the front behind a lectern
Democrats believe Ms Harris appeals more to women than men - Hans Gutknecht/AP

“All of this is happening because white men have either actively participated in the white supremacy of the Republican Party or stood by in silence and let it happen,” Mr Greene said. “This is on us, brothers. This is on us.”

Trump won the white male vote by some 30 points in the 2016 presidential election, but his lead was cut in half when he lost the White House to Joe Biden in 2020.

Some observers are sceptical that Ms Harris can maintain Mr Biden’s appeal to white men – especially blue collar workers in the swing states.

The calculation in Democrat circles is that Californian progressives do not always go down well in the Rust Belt and Ms Harris’s vice-presidential candidate will be needed to bolster support. The majority of those in the running, including Josh Shapiro, Andy Beshear and Mark Kelly, are white men from a red or swing state.

It is believed Ms Harris can appeal to women, minorities and coastal liberals. Around 164,000 white women joined a video call on Thursday advertised as “White Women: Answer the Call” to show support for Ms Harris’s campaign.

Actress Connie Britton, who was one of several celebrities on the Zoom call, reportedly referred to it as “Karens for Kamala” – making use of an internet term referring to an over-entitled white woman.

