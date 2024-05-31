White House expected to unveil sweeping immigration order

The number of migrant arrivals at the US-Mexico border has been steadily falling in 2024. [Getty Images]

US President Joe Biden is planning to unveil a sweeping new executive order aimed at curbing migrant arrivals at the US-Mexico border, according to US media reports.

Mr Biden's order is likely to allow US officials to shut off asylum requests once a daily threshold is met, allowing border officials to limit the amount of migrant arrivals.

More than 6.4 million migrants have been stopped crossing into the US illegally during Joe Biden's administration - a record high that has left him politically vulnerable as he campaigns for re-election.

Migrant arrivals have plummeted this year, however, although experts believe the trend is not likely to be sustainable.

Various US news outlets including CBS - the BBC's US partner - reported that Mr Biden has been mulling using a 1952 law that allows the US to restrict access to the US asylum system.

The law, known as 212(f), allows the US president to "suspend the entry" of foreigners if their arrival is "detrimental to the interests" of the country.

The same regulation was controversially used on several occasions by the administration to ban immigration and travel from several predominantly Muslim countries and to bar migrants from asylum if they were apprehended crossing into the US illegally.

Additionally, CBS has reported that the US is planning to send some Latin American migrants to Greece and Italy for resettlement as part of a wider plan to provide legal immigration pathways.

A White House official told the BBC that no final decisions have been made on possible executive actions.

In a statement, a White House spokesperson noted that a bipartisan border security deal failed earlier this year as a result of opposition from Republicans in Congress.

"While Congressional Republicans chose to stand in the way of additional border enforcement, President Biden will not stop fighting to deliver the resources that border and immigrational personnel need to secure our border," the spokesperson said.

"As we have said before, the administration continues to explore a series of policy options and we remain committed to taking action to address our broken immigration system," the spokesperson added.

News of the potential executive order comes as numbers of migrant detentions at the US-Mexico border fall.

Recently released statistics from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) show that about 179,000 migrant "encounters" were recorded in April.

In December, by comparison, the figure spiked to 302,000 - a historic high.

Officials in the US and Mexico have said that increased enforcement by Mexican authorities is largely responsible, although many experts have cautioned the reductions are unlikely to be permanent.

The decline in migrant crossings at the US border comes at a politically fraught time for President Biden.

Polls show that immigration is a primary electoral concern for many voters in the presidential election in November.

A Gallup poll at the end of April found that 27% of Americans view immigration as the most important issue facing the country, topping the economy and inflation.

A separate poll conducted in March by the Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that two-thirds of Americans now disapprove of Mr Biden's handling of the border, including about 40% of Democrat voters.