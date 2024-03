The Canadian Press

LONDON (AP) — On Friday, Kate, the Princess of Wales, said she is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer — an announcement that comes amid what hasn't been a good year for Britain's royals so far. First came the “royal health shock” headlines when palace officials announced that King Charles III and Kate both had health troubles. An absence of information about Kate's health and whereabouts then fueled an increasingly frenzied rumor mill that made its way from the fringes of social media to front pa