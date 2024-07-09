White House and Jill Biden share heated exchanges with press on President's health

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and First Lady Jill Biden both shared heated exchanges with the press on Monday while addressing questions regarding President Joe Biden's health.

Latest Stories

  • Biden’s fate could come down to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries

    Sunday morning, Hakeem Jeffries went to church back home in Brooklyn. Shortly after, he tweeted a verse from the Book of Joshua: “Do not be discouraged, for the Lord your god will be with you wherever you go.”

  • Schumer pushing bill to strip Trump of court-granted immunity

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Monday that he and other Senate Democrats will work to advance legislation to strip former President Trump of the immunity he was granted under a recent Supreme Court ruling protecting a president’s official acts from criminal prosecution. Schumer, invoking Congress’s powers to regulate the courts, said Democrats are…

  • Province orders conservation authorities to drop wetlands mapping plans

    The Ontario government has ordered three conservation authorities in the eastern part of the province to suspend plans for updated wetlands mapping after some landowners complained the process caught them by surprise. One of the conservation authorities had appeared to cite new provincial regulations as an impetus for the project. But in an emailed statement to CBC last week, Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources said mapping updates were never the intention of the regulatory changes. The prov

  • Trudeau heads for the hotseat at NATO summit as allies question Canada's defence commitments

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heads to Washington today for a meeting of NATO nations — where he's widely expected to hear some tough talk from allies behind closed doors about his government's refusal to deliver a clear plan to meet the alliance's defence spending targets.Twenty-three of 32 NATO member nations are expected this year to meet the alliance target of spending a minimum of two per cent of their gross domestic products on defence. Canada is among a handful of NATO countries that don'

  • Biden gets support from key lawmakers as he tells Democrats he won't step aside after debate

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden stood firm Monday against calls for him to drop his reelection candidacy and called for an end to the intraparty drama that has torn apart Democrats since his dismal debate performance last month, as key lawmakers expressed support for him to remain in the 2024 presidential race.

  • French vote gives leftists most seats over far right, but leaves hung parliament and deadlock

    PARIS (AP) — A coalition of the French left won the most seats in high-stakes legislative elections Sunday, beating back a far-right surge but failing to win a majority. The outcome left France, a pillar of the European Union and Olympic host country, facing the stunning prospect of a hung parliament and political paralysis.

  • All eyes on Jeffries as Democrats weigh Biden’s future

    House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) has found himself at the center of the storm as Democrats weigh the wisdom of keeping President Biden at the top of the ticket following his disastrous debate performance in Atlanta last month. The Democratic leader is being squeezed between two powerful but opposing forces. On one side is…

  • 'Bringing a gun to a knife fight': LAPD continues to shoot people holding 'edged weapon' during mental crisis, analysis shows

    A Times analysis shows that LAPD officers continue to open fire despite policies intended to reduce shootings of people who hold a knife or other sharp weapon during a behavioral crisis.

  • Fisheries minister announces external review of case of Mi'kmaw fishermen

    Two Mi'kmaw fishermen who were dropped off in the middle of nowhere in rural Nova Scotia in their sock feet on a cold and rainy March night, their cellphones seized by federal fisheries officers, are hopeful an external investigation will shed some light on the actions of the officers that night."Even though I went out and did what I did, still at the end of the day, it's wrong what happened to me," said Blaise Sylliboy of the Eskasoni First Nation in Cape Breton, one of the men detained for fis

  • Nova Scotia fire dept. donates truck to Archerwill after devastating blaze

    ARCHERWILL – On July 3, the fire truck that was gifted to the Archerwill Fire Department arrived after travelling 3,997 km from Nova Scotia. The Shinimicas Fire Department heard about the devastating fire to the Archerwill Fire Hall, and they felt the need to help. The Shinimicas Fire Department donated their “Squad 3” fire truck. They had purchased this truck after a fire they had in 2020 to operate as a rescue unit to carry gear and firefighters and eventually used it as a pumper truck while t

  • To a defiant Biden, the 2024 race is up to the voters, not to Democrats on Capitol Hill

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — To a defiant President Joe Biden, the 2024 election is up to the public — not the Democrats on Capitol Hill. But the chorus of Democratic voices calling for him to step aside is growing, from donors, strategists, lawmakers and their constituents who say he should bow out.

  • PCO says it didn't search new human rights chief's online aliases, blames 'administrative oversight'

    The Privy Council Office (PCO) says it did not search the aliases Birju Dattani, the new head of the Canadian Human Rights Commission, used to make controversial social media posts. A spokesperson for the PCO said in a statement to CBC News on Monday that "an administrative oversight resulted in the aliases not being searched by PCO."In June, Dattani was named the CHRC's chief commissioner, making him the first Muslim or racialized person to head the organization.Shortly after his historic appoi

  • Province says school district has spent $400K on lawsuit over gender-identity policy

    The New Brunswick government alleges the Anglophone East district education council has spent more than $400,000 on its unsuccessful lawsuit against the province and is hiding information about its spending on the case, according to a court filing seeking dissolution of the elected body.The application is the latest development in a dispute between the education council overseeing Moncton-area schools and the provincial government over the province's changes to a gender-identity policy last year

  • Sunak names new top team as Lord Cameron resigns

    The interim shadow cabinet features some new names after 12 former cabinet ministers lost their seats.

  • Channel crossings: First migrants since Labour election victory arrive in UK

    Crossings resumed on Monday after a six-day hiatus amid poor weather conditions at sea.

  • Senior House Democrats tell Jeffries they're privately calling for Biden to step aside: Sources

    At least four senior House Democrats told House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Sunday that they are calling on President Joe Biden to step down from the presidential race, according to several sources with knowledge of the discussion on the private call. Reps. Jerry Nadler, Mark Takano, Joe Morelle and Adam Smith stated Biden should step aside and no longer continue his campaign, sources told ABC News. This is notable — it means the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, the ranking member of Veteran Affairs, the highest Democrat on the Administration Committee and the ranking member of the Armed Services Committee have privately conveyed Biden should step aside.

  • Biden’s woes worsen as Hunter plays adviser: ‘The s*** is going to hit the fan’

    Convicted felon Hunter is now ‘de facto gatekeeper for longtime friends’ to the president as Biden’s critics mount

  • Who are the favourites to be the next Tory leader? Latest odds

    Jockeying for the Tory leadership is in full swing after the party's disastrous general election.

  • Whitmer says she doesn’t like seeing her name mentioned as possible Biden replacement

    Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said in a new interview that she doesn’t like seeing her name mentioned as a possible replacement for President Biden if he leaves the presidential campaign. “It’s a distraction more than anything,” she told The Associated Press. “I don’t like seeing my name in articles like that because I’m totally…

  • JK Rowling: New women and equalities minister’s past comments ‘nonsensical’

    Anneliese Dodds and Bridget Phillipson were named as heading up the new women and equalities team under the Labour Government.