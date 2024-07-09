White House and Jill Biden share heated exchanges with press on President's health

CBC

Two Mi'kmaw fishermen who were dropped off in the middle of nowhere in rural Nova Scotia in their sock feet on a cold and rainy March night, their cellphones seized by federal fisheries officers, are hopeful an external investigation will shed some light on the actions of the officers that night."Even though I went out and did what I did, still at the end of the day, it's wrong what happened to me," said Blaise Sylliboy of the Eskasoni First Nation in Cape Breton, one of the men detained for fis