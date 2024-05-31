White House mocked for advice on menstruation – with no mention of women

Rozina Sabur
·2 min read
Vice president Kamala Harris has omitted the word 'women' when speaking of menstruation in the past
Vice president Kamala Harris has omitted the word 'women' when speaking of menstruation in the past - Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Biden administration has been mocked for publishing guidance for “menstruators” in the workplaces which fails to refer to them as women.

The US Department of Labor marked menstrual hygiene day by sharing tips online for how employers can make the workplace more “menstruation-friendly”.

“Menstruation affects half the US workforce but talking about it at work can be taboo,” the department said in a social media post, along with a link to five “easy actions employers can take to help menstruators thrive at work”.

Social media users were quick to note the absence of the term women in their responses.

“This is so unbelievably demeaning,” one wrote.

Another said: “Why does this post seem like there is confusion about who menstruates? The answer is women. Women menstruate.”

“I miss the simpler times, when employers weren’t allowed to talk about what’s happening with our reproductive organs,” another user added.

The post on the Department of Labor’s website said it was “breaking down the stereotypes and stigmas that have made menstruation a taboo topic in the workplace”.

It avoided using terms such as “women” or “females”, instead using the term “menstruating employees”.

The sole reference to women was in the attribution below the post, to two policy analysts at the Women’s Bureau, an agency within the department.

Senior Biden administration figures often use the terms “woman”, or “mother”, for instance vice president Kamala Harris in her comments around reproductive health.

But it is not the first time the Biden administration has courted controversy over its use of language around gender.

In 2021, it was ridiculed for supplanting the word “mothers” with the phrase “birthing people”, in a budget document, although it reverted to referring to using the word “women” later in the document.

