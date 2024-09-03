White House Press Secretary Shuts Down Fox News Reporter Over ‘Insane’ Question About Kamala Harris’ ‘Betta’ Accent

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shut down Fox News’ Peter Doocy when he asked about Kamala Harris’ accent, a question she called “insane.”

As Harris has been campaigning ahead of the 2024 election, some in conservative media have drawn attention to what they claim are different speaking voices. On Tuesday morning, Fox News aired a clip from a Detroit rally where Harris said “You better thank a union member,” asserting that isn’t her typical speaking voice.

Then at Tuesday’s White House press briefing, Doocy asked “Since when does the vice president have what sounds like a Southern accent?”

Jean-Pierre immediately shrugged off the question, saying “I have no idea what you’re talking about.”

“She was talking about unions in Detroit using one tone of voice,” Doocy said, being cut off by Jean-Pierre saying “Ok, Peter.”

“She used the same line in Pittsburgh and it sounded like she at least had some kind of southern drawl,” the Fox News reporter pressed further.

Jean-Pierre slammed Doocy for even asking the question, saying “I mean, do you hear the question that you’re– I mean, do you think Americans seriously think that this is an important question? You know what they care about? They care about the economy. They care about lowering costs. They care about healthcare. That’s what Americans care about.”

“That’s what they wanna hear,” she continued, adding that another reporter in the briefing room had just asked about Democracy and freedom.

“That’s what they care about,” Jean-Pierre added, to which Doocy agreed.

“I’m not even going to entertain some question about the– it’s just, hearing it sounds so ridiculous,” she said. “The question is just insane.”

Doocy attempted once more, asking “Is that how she talks in meetings here?”

Jean-Pierre had enough, concluding the line of questioning with “Peter, we’re moving on. We’re so moving on.”

