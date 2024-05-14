White House sees no genocide in Gaza

STORY: ::The Biden administration says it does not view

the killings of Palestinians in Gaza as 'genocide'

::May 13, 2024

:: Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor / White House

"We believe Israel can and must do more to ensure the protection and well-being of innocent civilians. We do not believe what is happening in Gaza is a genocide. We have been firmly on record rejecting that proposition."

"We have paused the shipment of £2,000 bombs because we do not believe they should be dropped in densely populated cities. We are talking to the Israeli government about this. We still believe it would be a mistake to launch a major military operation into the heart of Rafah. That would put huge numbers of civilians at risk without a clear strategic gain. The president was clear that he would not supply certain offensive weapons for such an operation were it to occur."

Sullivan, speaking to reporters at the White House, said the United States wants to see Hamas defeated, that Palestinians caught in the middle of the war were in "hell," and that a major military operation by Israel in Rafah would be a mistake.

Biden, who is running for reelection this year, has faced heavy criticism from his own supporters domestically for his support of Israel; some of those critics have accused Israel of committing genocide.

More than 35,000 Palestinians in Gaza have died, according to Gaza health officials.

