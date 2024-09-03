White House Spox Silences Fox News Reporter's 'Insane' Question About Harris' Voice

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Fox News reporter Peter Doocy got into another verbal sparring match on Tuesday, this time over a question Doocy asked about Vice President Kamala Harris’ voice.

The Fox News journalist, clearly at odds with Jean-Pierre about what constituted the most pressing news of the day, asked: “Since when does the vice president have what sounds like a Southern accent?”

“I have no idea what you’re talking about,” Jean-Pierre replied with an exasperated laugh.

As Doocy tried to press forward, the White House spokesperson told him to stop wasting everyone’s time.

“Do you hear the question that — I mean, do you think Americans seriously think that this is an important question?” Jean-Pierre asked incredulously.

DOOCY: Since when does the vice president have what sounds like a southern accent?



KJP: I have no idea what you're talking about. Do you think Americans seriously think this is an important question? The question is insane. I'm moving on.



FOX NEWS: *cuts away* pic.twitter.com/6NaKok212h — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 3, 2024

“You know what [Americans] care about?” she continued. “They care about the economy. They care about lowering costs. They care about health care. That’s what Americans care about.”

“I’m not even going to entertain some question about — it’s just, hearing it sounds so ridiculous,” she said, eventually concluding, “The question is just insane.”

Doocy’s question might have seemed absurd to Jean-Pierre, but it was well in line with conservative attacks on Harris for her name, her laugh, and the places where shespent her childhood.

The Fox News reporter continued to prod her for an answer. “Is that how she talks in meetings here?”

By then, Jean-Pierre was at her wit’s end. “Peter, we’re moving on. We’re so moving on.”

Catch the full exchange above.

Related...