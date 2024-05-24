White House State Dinner: Obama and other stars woo Kenya's Ruto

Danai Nesta Kupemba - BBC News
US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, President William Ruto, First Lady Rachel Ruto of Kenya and their daughters arrive for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington, DC, on May 23, 2024
[Getty Images]

The White House pulled out all the stops for Kenya's President William Ruto and his wife Rachel with a State Dinner that included celebrity guests, a succulent menu and electric performances.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden ensured no expense was spared in honouring Kenya, one of their closest allies in sub-Saharan Africa.

The Kenya first couple were accompanied by three of their daughters and were all pictured on the red carpet ahead of the evening's entertainments - as seen above.

State Dinners are organised by the first lady and her staff and involve much pomp and circumstance.

The invitation list, menu, flowers - all pink orchids and red roses for Thursday - and table settings are all meticulously planned.

US first lady Jill Biden talking at the dinner
It was a big night for the US first lady [Getty Images]

It was also a chance to see great fashion, here US Vice-President Kamala Harris dazzled in a green ensemble and other guests chose an African theme:

US Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas C. Emhoff arrive for the State Dinner at the White House on May 23, 2024 in Washington, DC
The US Vice-President Harris was accompanied by second gentleman Douglas C Emhoff [Getty Images]
Caroline A Wanga and Barkue Tubman arrive for an official State Dinner held by US President Joe Biden in honour of Kenyan President William Ruto at the White House in Washington, US, 23 May 2024
Entrepreneur Caroline A Wanga and Barkue Tubman were pictured together on their arrival [Reuters]

The black-tie event was a star-studded affair with celebrities from the screen such as Black Panther actress Danai Gurira, who is from Zimbabwe, and LeVar Burton, who made his name playing Kunta Kinte in Roots.

Actress Danai Gurira (R) and Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli (L) arrive to attend a state dinner in honour of Kenya's president,
Danai Gurira (R) was pictured with Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli, CEO of the One campaign [EPA]
Actor LeVar Burton (L) and Stephanie Cozart Burton (R) arrive to arrive to attend a state dinner in honor of Kenya's president hosted by US presiden
Actor LeVar Burton attended with this wife and fellow actor Stephanie Cozart Burton [EPA]

Former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary were also there - and ex-President Barack Obama, whose father was Kenyan, swooped in with a surprise appearance.

Minnesota politician Ilhan Omar, who was born in Somalia, was also in attendance.

Former US President Barack Obama and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attend an official State Dinner in honour of Kenya's President William Ruto at the White House in Washington
Reports say Mr Obama only for stayed for a brief time [Reuters]
Hillary Clinton (C), former US secretary of state, speaks with Reverend Al Sharpton (R), founder and president of the National Action Network, during a state dinner at the White House in Washington, DC, US, 23 May 2024.
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks to civil rights campaigner Al Sharpton [EPA]
US Representative Ilhan Omar (L) and Tim Mynett arrive at the Booksellers Room of the White House on the occasion of the State Dinner with the Kenyan president at the White House in Washington
Ilhan Omar was accompanied by her husband Tim Mynett [AFP]

The mouth-watering menu, which primarily showcased American cuisine leaving little room for Kenyan food, included short ribs, lobster and sweet corn.

A place setting at the State House dinner
[Getty Images]

America's influence on the African continent has been waning in recent years, with countries moving towards China, Russia and Iran. But during this trip, the East African nation has been given the status of non-Nato ally by the US.

In his toast, President Ruto said: "We proudly take a firm stance, shoulder to shoulder, for democracy in a world where troubles have shaken the faith of men."

William Ruto (L), Kenya's president, speaks during a toast at the White House - 23 May 2024
[EPA]

Performances from country singer Brad Paisley and the gospel choir of Howard University enchanted the guests.

Singer Brad Paisley performs during an official State Dinner in honour of Kenya's President William Ruto at the White House in Washington, US - 23 May 2024
Country singer Brad Paisley wore his signature cowboy hat [Reuters]

This might have been a nod to President Ruto who not only likes country music but is Kenya's first evangelical Christian president.

The Howard University Gospel Choir
The Howard University Gospel Choir in full voice [EPA]

Latest Stories