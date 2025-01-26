White House in talks to have Oracle, US investors take over TikTok, sources say

Dawn Chmielewski, Kanishka Singh and Milana Vinn
Updated ·3 min read
TikTok users in Times Square in New York City

By Dawn Chmielewski, Kanishka Singh and Milana Vinn

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is working on a plan to save TikTok that involves tapping software company Oracle and a group of outside investors to effectively take control of the app's operations, two people with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.

Under the deal being negotiated by the White House, TikTok's China-based owner, ByteDance, would retain a stake in the company, but data collection and software updates would be overseen by Oracle, which already provides the foundation of TikTok's Web infrastructure, one of the sources told Reuters.

The terms of the deal are fluid, the sources said, and are likely to change. One source said the full scope of the discussions was not yet set and could include the U.S. operations as well as other regions.

ADVERTISEMENT

National Public Radio on Saturday reported deal talks for TikTok's global operations, citing two people with knowledge of the negotiations. The White House and Oracle had no immediate comment.

The deal being negotiated anticipates participation from ByteDance's current U.S. investors, according to the sources. Jeff Yass's Susquehanna International Group, General Atlantic, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) and Sequoia Capital are among ByteDance's U.S. backers.

Representatives for TikTok, ByteDance investors General Atlantic, KKR, Sequoia and Susquehanna could not immediately be reached for comment.

Others vying to acquire TikTok, including the investor group led by billionaire Frank McCourt and another involving Jimmy Donaldson, better known as the YouTube star Mr. Beast, are not part of the Oracle negotiation, one of the sources said.

Under the terms of the deal, Oracle would be responsible for addressing national security issues. TikTok initially struck a deal with Oracle in 2022 to store U.S. users' information, to alleviate Washington's worries about Chinese government interference.

ADVERTISEMENT

TikTok's management would remain in place, to operate the short video app, according to one of the sources.

The app, which is used by 170 million Americans, was taken offline temporarily for users shortly before a law that said it must be sold by ByteDance on national security grounds, or be banned, took effect on Jan. 19.

Trump, after taking office a day later, signed an executive order seeking to delay by 75 days the enforcement of the law that was put in place after U.S. officials warned that under ByteDance, there was a risk of Americans' data being misused.

Officials from Oracle and the White House held a meeting on Friday about a potential deal, and another meeting has been scheduled for next week, NPR reported.

Oracle was interested in a TikTok stake "in the tens of billions," but the rest of the deal is in flux, the NPR report cited the source as saying.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has said he "would like the United States to have a 50% ownership position in a joint venture" in TikTok.

NPR cited another source as saying that appeasing Congress is seen as a key hurdle by the White House.

Free speech advocates have opposed TikTok's ban under a law passed by the U.S. Congress and signed by former President Joe Biden.

The company has said U.S. officials misstated its ties to China, arguing its content recommendation engine and user data are stored in the United States on cloud servers operated by Oracle while content moderation decisions that affect American users are also made in the U.S.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles and Kanishka Singh in Washington; additional reporting by Milana Vinn; Editing by Matthew Lewis, Chizu Nomiyama and Kenneth Li)

Latest Stories

  • Trump administration reportedly negotiating an Oracle takeover of TikTok

    The Trump administration is negotiating a deal that would see Oracle take over TikTok alongside new U.S. investors, according to a report in NPR. Lawmakers passed a bill last year forcing Chinese parent company ByteDance to either sell TikTok or see it banned in the U.S. The app briefly went dark before the law took effect on January 20 — until incoming President Donald Trump said he would issue an executive order delaying the ban. At the time, Trump also outlined his “initial thought” on a deal to save TikTok — creating “a joint venture between the current owners and/or new owners whereby the U.S. gets a 50% ownership.”

  • Trump's anti-DEI order yanks Air Force video on first Black pilots

    U.S. President Donald Trump's order halting diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives has led the Air Force to suspend course instruction on a documentary about the first Black airmen in the U.S. military, known as the Tuskegee Airmen, a U.S. official said on Saturday. Another video about civilian women pilots trained by the U.S. military during World War Two, known as "Women Air Force Service Pilots," or WASPs, was also pulled, the official said.

  • Trump’s calls with British leaders reportedly left staff crying from laughter

    Trump has not yet spoken with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer since taking office on Monday

  • Trump Fires Government Watchdogs in ‘Illegal’ Midnight Massacre

    President Donald Trump fired at least 15 government watchdogs in a Friday night bloodbath, marking his latest act in brazen defiance of the country’s norms and laws, according to multiple reports. The move appears to violate federal law, which requires at least 30 days notice to Congress before terminating an inspector general, as the watchdogs are officially known. However, Politico’s top legal reporter, Kyle Cheney, suggested on X that the White House is likely to argue that the violated provi

  • Canada, Mexico Steelmakers Refuse New US Orders

    (Bloomberg) -- Some steelmakers in Canada and Mexico are telling customers that they are refusing new orders to the US on concerns that President Donald Trump soon will reimpose duties.Most Read from BloombergWhat Happened to Hanging Out on the Street?Vienna Embraces Heat Pumps to Ditch Russian GasBillionaire Developer Caruso Slams LA Leadership Over WildfiresHow Sanctuary Cities Are Preparing for Another Showdown With TrumpHoboken PATH Station Will Close for Almost a Month on Jan. 30Canada’s St

  • Wall Street Journal Shreds Trump’s Most Recent ‘Vindictive Whim’ As A ‘New Low’

    The president may find himself unable to escape responsibility, warned the newspaper’s conservative editorial board.

  • Trump fans in border states support 'America First' — even at the expense of their northern neighbours

    Minnesota retiree Joe Solmon is spending his morning browsing The Trump Store, looking for a new MAGA hat to add to his vast collection of Donald Trump-inspired clothing."I do have 14 Trump hats. I have 34 Trump T-shirts. I have seven Trump sweatshirts," he says with a grin.Business has been booming at this store in Lake Park, Minn., ever since Trump was elected U.S. president in November — and it was even busier heading into this week's inauguration events and watch parties. About a three-hour

  • U.K. Magazine Expertly Trolls Donald Trump With Front Page ‘Apology’ For The Ages

    Private Eye apologized “unreservedly” for its previous critical coverage of the president. But then came an utterly brutal twist.

  • Trump's billionaire buddies could be the answer to Canada's trade tariff woes, expert says

    While signing executive orders, U.S. President Donald Trump said Canada and Mexico could see a 25 per cent trade tariff as early as Feb. 1. As the date fast approaches, one expert believes Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos could be the solution to the problem.

  • James Carville Says Better to Let Trump ‘Punch Himself Out’

    Former strategist James Carville has urged the Democratic Party to be patient and bide their time following President Donald Trump’s flurry of executive orders in his first week back at the White House. Speaking with MSNBC’s The Beat on Friday, Carville told anchor Katie Phang that the Republican president’s opponents ought to let him “punch himself out” before weighing how best to approach containing some of the fallout of his “America First” agenda. As Phang put it to Carville, “On a fascism s

  • B.C. climate activist Zain Haq to be deported with no reprieve in sight

    A Pakistani-born B.C. climate activist is preparing to leave his adopted home after an unsuccessful attempt to stop a deportation order, with his lawyer saying the move is harsh and unjustified.Zain Haq, 24, was ordered deported last year by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) over alleged violations of his study permit, related to his academic progress. The order also followed Haq's arrest at Save Old Growth and Extinction Rebellion protests in 2021 and 2022.Haq pleaded guilty to five coun

  • Trump Wants Canada As '51st State,' But Canadians Say No Thanks

    Our neighbors to the north made it clear on social media that they would rather not join the U.S.

  • Trump Fired Highest-Ranking Woman in Military at His Ball

    President Donald Trump fired the highest-ranking woman in the military while at a ball celebrating his role as commander in chief. The Coast Guard commandant, Admiral Linda L. Fagan, was the first female uniformed leader of a branch of the armed forces. Fagan learned she had been fired while waiting to take a photo with Trump at the Commander in Chief Ball on Inauguration Day, The New York Times reported.

  • Trump's White House says deportation flights are underway, posting pictures of people being loaded into US Air Force C-17s

    The Pentagon signaled earlier this week that Air Force C-17s could be used to fly deportation flights. That's happening now.

  • Mitch McConnell Almost Sinks Hegseth With Dramatic ‘No’ Vote

    Donald Trump’s Department of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth narrowly won Senate confirmation Friday night, in the face of damning charges of sexual abuse and alcohol-induced debauchery. It took newly inaugurated Vice President JD Vance rushing to the Senate floor to cast a tie-breaking vote to salvage Hegseth’s nomination after former Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell cast a stunning “no” vote against Hegseth, calling out Trump’s strong-arm tactics. The vote against Trump, whom McConnell openly su

  • Florida Republican urges Trump to spare some migrants under deportation plan

    Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.) is urging President Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to spare some migrants from Latin America and the Caribbean from being deported under the new administration’s immigration guidelines. The South Florida Congresswoman asked the acting DHS Secretary Benjamine Huffman to continue “protecting” Venezuelans, Haitians, Cubans and Nicaraguans who do not…

  • EU military chief says it would make sense to put European troops in Greenland, Welt reports

    The top European Union military official, Robert Brieger, said it would make sense to station troops from EU countries in Greenland, according to an interview with Germany's Welt am Sonntag published on Saturday, as U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed interest in acquiring the Danish territory. "In my view, it would make perfect sense not only to station U.S. forces in Greenland, as has been the case to date, but also to consider stationing EU soldiers there in the future," the chairman of the European Union Military Committee said.

  • Karine Jean-Pierre Reveals She Had ‘Second Full-Time Job’ While Press Secretary

    “Society doesn’t allow women of color to be vulnerable at work,” she wrote in a Vanity Fair essay.

  • Nearly a third of Elon Musk’s EV-loving Dutch customers may sell their Teslas: ‘There’s been a debate in the Netherlands around Tesla shame’

    An opinion poll conducted last week might finally shed some light on just how many of Musk's customers suffer from "Tesla shame."

  • Miller says Poilievre being a 'jackass' for 'weaponization' of gender identity

    Ahead of a Friday caucus meeting in Ottawa, Immigration Minister Marc Miller called Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre a "jackass" for the "weaponization of the gender debate." Earlier this week, Poilievre addressed his policy around gender identity in an interview with Global News.