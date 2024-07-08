White House won't confirm visit from Parkinson's doctor, says Biden not being treated for the disease

In a contentious White House briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre would not confirm a visit from Dr. Kevin Cannard, an expert on Parkinson's disease who, as reported by the New York Times, visited the White House at least eight times in the last year, according to visitor logs. Jean-Pierre cited security concerns as the reason for not confirming that the doctor visited. She did say that President Biden has not been treated for Parkinson's nor is he currently being treated for it.

He has had three, he has had 33 physicals in those three physicals.

That's when he has seen a specialist, a neuro neurological specialist.

I have to be super mindful here and this is why and I'll, and I'll explain this to you in a second.

There are thousands of military personnel who come on to this White House.

Uh Many of them get the care from the White House medical Unit.

Uh and so need to be super careful.

There are uh you know, the medical unit, uh host wide range of specialists from dermatologist to a neurologist.

And so I cannot speak to every person because there are actually, there's actually a security reasons to protect their privacy, we respect and protecting people's privacy.

So do not want to share.

Uh I'm not gonna share people's names from here.

Uh But the president, I can tell you has seen a neurologist three times as it's connected to the uh to a physical that he gets every year that we provide to all of you.

That's a very basic direct question.

Hold on.

Wait, wait, wait, wait a second or at least once in regards to just hold on a second.

Wait, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, wait a minute.

Ed, please.

A little respect here, please.

So every year around the, the president's physical examination, he sees a neurologist.

That's three times, right?

So I am telling you that he has seen or a neurologist three times while he has been in this presidency.

That's what I'm saying.

I am telling you that he has seen them three times.

That is what I'm sharing with you, right?

So every time he has a physical, he has had to see a neurologist.

So that is answering that question.

No, it is.

It is.

You're asking me.

I cannot.

But I just, and I also said to you, Ed, I also said to you for security reasons.

We cannot share names, we cannot share names.

Hold on a second.

There's no reason to get back and go back and forth with me in this aggressive way around here about how information has been shared with the press corps.

What do you miss about?

What do you think?

He just asked about?

What do you?

And then every time I come back and I answer the question that you guys have to come back and I never answer the question incorrectly.

That is not true.

I was asked about a medical exam, I was asked about a physical that was in the line of question that I answered and I said, no, he did not have a medical exam and I still stand by that.

By fact, the president still stands by that.

He had a verbal check in.

That is something that the president has a couple of times a week, a couple times a week.

And I am telling you right now that I am not sharing confirming names from here.

It is for security reasons.

I am not going to do that.

Ed, it doesn't matter how hard you push me.

It doesn't matter how angry you get with me.

I'm not going to confirm a name.

It doesn't matter if it's even in the log, I am not going to do that from here.

That is not something I am going to do.

I can tell you this.

I just going back to Parkinson's for a little bit so to give you some answers here.

Has the president been treated for Parkinson's?

No.

Is he being treated for Parkinson's?

No, he's not.

Is he taking medication for Parkinson's?

No.

So those are the things that I can give you full blown answers on?