The White Lotus season 3 adds Sex Education and Gen V stars

The White Lotus season 3 is continuing to roll out the casting announcements.

According to Variety, Aimee Lou Wood of Sex Education fame, Gen V star Patrick Schwarzenegger, Fallout's Walton Goggins, American Crime Story's Sarah Catherine Hook and Maestro actor Sam Nivola are all aboard the next instalment of this phenomenal HBO anthology.

Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Tayme Thapthimthong, Miloš Biković, Christian Friedel, Morgana O'Reilly, Lek Patravadi and Shalini Peiris were previously-confirmed names, while Natasha Rothwell is reprising her role as spa manager Belinda Lindsey from season 1.

Filming on The White Lotus season 3 is due to start in Thailand next month.

During an interview with Vanity Fair last month, Rothwell recalled her reaction to reading creator Mike White's scripts for season 3.



"I gasped out loud a minimum of five times and this was just me reading them. The scripts are a testament to Mike's skill and ability to tell the most smart and entertaining stories," she said.

"I mean, everything that he does is like a lesson to me as an actor and a performer. And as a writer myself, he takes folks on a journey.

"Everyone needs to buckle up, because it's going to get real!"



White himself previously teased what's to come while speaking to Entertainment Weekly.

"It's going to be supersized," he shared.

"It's going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don't know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that's a good thing – I'm super excited about the content of the season."

The White Lotus can be streamed on NOW and Sky in the UK, and on Max in the US.

