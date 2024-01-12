The White Lotus season 3 adds Neighbours star to cast

Channel 5

The White Lotus has announced more cast members for its upcoming third season, with new additions including Neighbours star Morgana O'Reilly.

According to Variety, O'Reilly is one of five new additions to the HBO anthology series alongside Christian Friedel, Miloš Biković, Lek Patravadi and Shalini Peiris.

The actors join recently announced stars Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter) Parker Posey (Lost in Space) and Fargo's Carrie Coon. It has also been confirmed that Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, Dom Hetrakul, Tayme Thapthimthong will be joining the show.

Natasha Rothwell will also be returning as her Belinda from season one, a role which won her an Emmy nomination.

Further details regarding characters and plot are yet to be announced, however the third season will a new set of guests check into the hotel's Thailand branch, with the characters previously reported to include a patriarch, a corporate executive, an actress, two mothers, a misfit and a yogi.

Filming scheduled to begin next month in various locations around Koh Samui, Phuket and Bangkok.

The White Lotus was renewed for a third outing not long after the conclusion of season two, which took place in Sicily and saw the untimely demise of Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), one of only two characters to appear in both McQuoid-Hunt seasons one and two.

The new season is currently set to premiere in 2025, following delays in production due to WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Meanwhile, Rothwell recently revealed she'd already read the scripts for season three - telling fans to "buckle up" ahead of the new episodes.

"I gasped out loud a minimum of five times and this was just me reading them," she told Vanity Fair, adding: "The scripts are a testament to [creator] Mike [White]'s skill and ability to tell the most smart and entertaining stories."



The White Lotus airs on HBO Max in the US, and on Sky Atlantic, Sky Go and NOW in the UK.

