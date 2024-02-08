The White Lotus's Jennifer Coolidge "jealous" of season 3 cast

HBO

The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge is "jealous" of the entire season 3 cast.

For the HBO anthology's first two seasons, which took place in Hawaii and then Sicily, the actress portrayed needy heiress Tanya McQuoid to the tune of two Emmy Awards, yet her on-screen death has ruled out future appearances.

During an interview on Today, Coolidge addressed the next season of characters heading out to Thailand, admitting: "I'm jealous of everyone that's going. I just want to stress I'm not a good sport about it, but there's nothing I can do.

"When they kill you, you have to accept it. Because it means they're not calling for your costume sizes or anything. It's over! I have to get another thing.

"I have to make another thing happen, I guess. But am I sad? I just want to say in all honesty, I'm very sad I'm not in it."

The American Pie icon went on to tease: "I think [season 3] is going to be good. There's going to be all sorts of good stuff in it, probably great sex stuff. You know how [creator] Mike White writes — it's never, never a dull moment.



"I think he's going to slay with this one. I promise everyone it will be riveting, whatever he writes."

Season 3 of The White Lotus will feature Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire's Carrie Coon, The OA's Jason Isaacs, Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood, Beau is Afraid's Parker Posey, and Natasha Rothwell as the first season's spa worker Belinda once again.

The White Lotus can be streamed on NOW and Sky Go in the UK, and on Max in the US.

