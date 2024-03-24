White rhino with 'big personality' dies at Colchester Zoo

White rhino Otto died at Colchester Zoo on Friday

A white rhino with a "big personality" has died at a zoo.

Otto was born in 1997 and arrived at Colchester Zoo in Essex in 2009. He died on Friday, the attraction confirmed.

A spokesperson said: "It's always difficult when an animal passes away, especially one with a big personality that has been at the zoo for so many years.

"We have many cherished memories of him which will last forever."

Before coming to the zoo, Otto lived in a safari park in Denmark and he sired six calves during his time at Colchester.

His latest offspring, Dara, was born on 13 January.

White rhinos have been listed as "near threatened" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list of threatened species.

They can live up to 50 years old.

