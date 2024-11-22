White-tailed eagles to be released in national park

Clara Bullock - BBC News, Somerset
·2 min read
A White-tailed Eagle is picking up a fish from a body of water.
The White-tailed eagle has a wing span of 8.2ft (2.5m) [Exmoor National Park]

A national park is planning to release more white-tailed eagles into the area to support conservation efforts for the species.

The Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation and Forestry England have been reintroducing white-tailed eagles into southern England since 2019 and plan to release a small number in Exmoor National Park.

A total of 37 eagles have been released through the project and in 2023 a pair bred successfully for the first time.

Zoe Smith, of the Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation, said: "The brilliant thing is we've seen what positive impact this bird has had on the ecosystem."

A White-tailed Eagle is sitting on a branch.
Exmoor is the ideal environment for the white-tailed eagle, say conservationists [Exmoor National Park]

White-tailed eagles are the largest bird of prey in the UK, with a wing span of 8.2ft (2.5m)

The young birds appear brown all over and it is not until their fourth or fifth year that they develop a white tail and yellow bill.

"Since 2019 we've been releasing white tailed eagles on the Isle of Wight and that project has gone really well," Ms Smith said.

"Exmoor has been identified as an area they really like," she added.

"They have a long stretch of coastal woodland and moorland. They also have a lot of prey on Exmoor."

'Truly iconic'

Rich Eales, a ranger for Exmoor National Park, said the bird used to breed in Exmoor.

"You look at a lot of place names along the coast and they mean things like eagle ridge, so the clue is in the name," he said.

"In the 1700s, if you were lucky to live by the coast you could get your hands on some quality fish like bass that were reserved for the high classes," he added.

"The eagles were persecuted because they were a threat to our fish stock."

Exmoor National Park plans to host engagement events to share how the project is progressing.

Steve Egerton-Read from Forestry England said: “White-tailed eagles are a truly iconic species. The positive reaction that people have had to them since the reintroduction project began in 2019 has been incredible."

Follow BBC Somerset on Facebook and X. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

Latest Stories

  • Where did COVID-19 originate? Saskatoon lab helps with genetic analysis that points to animal market

    A team of scientists, including one in Saskatoon, say they have strong evidence that the COVID-19 virus jumped from infected animals to humans, rather than originating from a laboratory leak. The analysis of hundreds of genetic samples provides strong but circumstantial evidence that the pandemic's origin is connected to the wildlife trade in the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, said Angie Rasmussen, a study co-author and virologist at the University of Saskatchewan's Vaccine and Infection Disea

  • Petition by RFK Jr. fan prompts Montreal council to end water fluoridation

    MONTREAL — Municipal officials have opted to end water fluoridation on the Island of Montreal in a move spurred by a petition from a resident who claims he has the support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  • Local water advocates hail closure of southern Ontario bottling plant as a win for conservation

    A water bottling plant in Aberfoyle, Ont., is set to close early in 2025, which will result in job losses and a drop in tax revenue for the local municipality, but which advocates are calling a win.The plant — which was operated by Nestlé Waters North America until 2021 when the company changed its name to BlueTriton — is slated to close in January and 144 workers will be laid off.The announcement comes after BlueTriton announced a merger with Primo Brands earlier this month.Local water and Indi

  • Greenpeace activists block Pierre Poilievre's driveway

    Two Greenpeace Canada activists who were part of a larger group were arrested Thursday morning for mischief and intimidation as they took part in a protest in the driveway of the residence of Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre. The group installed a replica oil pumpjack at the Stornoway, Ottawa driveway where Poilievre and his family reside, blocking vehicle traffic from getting in or out.

  • Dead 47-foot-long endangered fin whale washes up in Alaska, attracting hundreds of people

    The carcass of the juvenile female fin whale, measuring almost 47 feet, was found Saturday night along the Tony Knowles Coastal Trail in Anchorage.

  • So, the American Alligator Can Climb Trees ... How Terrifying

    The American alligator is the second-largest reptile in North America, falling just slightly behind its cousin, the American crocodile.

  • Calgary Zoo confirms cause of death for 2-year-old gorilla

    After the recent death of a young gorilla, Calgary Zoo officials confirm it was caused by an accident resulting from human error. More details were shared after an investigation and interviews with staff.

  • Ukraine has seen success in building clean energy, which is harder for Russia to destroy

    BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Maxim Timchenko, who runs the largest private energy company in Ukraine, pulls out a piece of paper with bar charts showing how much new electricity his company has brought online this year in the country versus how much Russian bombs have destroyed.

  • Bear cub pulled from tree for 'selfie' in North Carolina released back into wild: Watch

    The female black bear cub pulled from a tree for a selfie photo in North Carolina has returned to the wild, months after spending time in rehab care.

  • 'Selfie Cub' Pulled From Tree for Photo Returns to Wild After Months in Care

    A cub that was snatched from a tree by people looking to take selfies back in April has been returned to a remote area of the North Carolina mountains after she was deemed “healthy and able to successfully survive in the wild”.The NC Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) told Storyful that the bear, nicknamed “selfie cub”, was equipped with a tracking collar and identification tags before her release to an “undisclosed” area.The cub was rescued by NCWRC staff earlier this year, after she gained international interest when she was seen being pulled from a tree at an Asheville apartment complex by people wishing to take photos of themselves with her.Video licensed by Storyful at the time can be accessed here. A biologist at the time described people’s behavior as “irresponsible and potentially deadly” to the young bear.Following six months in a rehabilitation program, NCWRC staff deemed the bear healthy enough to be able to survive in the wild. Credit: NC Wildlife Resources Commission via Storyful

  • Gorilla at Calgary zoo died from head injury after worker closed wrong door

    CALGARY — Officials at the Calgary zoo say a young gorilla was killed after a worker accidentally closed a wrong door and the animal was struck in the head.

  • Is nuclear power gaining new energy?

    Countries around the world are building new nuclear power stations.

  • As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.

  • Poland plans to designate new areas for offshore wind, official says

    Poland is planning to assign new areas for offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea and is drafting additional measures to boost the security of its critical energy infrastructure, government officials said on Wednesday. "Maritime offices will submit analyses any moment, which will give grounds to make a decision on designating new areas for offshore wind farms," Deputy Infrastructure Minister Arkadiusz Marchewka told an industry conference. Poland is boosting its offshore ambitions in the Baltic Sea, even though Sweden earlier this month rejected applications to build offshore wind farms in the Baltic saying they would pose defence risks.

  • ‘Sewage’ is the secret ingredient in Singapore’s beer - a country with no natural water resources

    The NEWBrew cans have been a surprise hit with people in Baku, alongside other eco-innovations.View on euronews

  • Emissions in the GTA and Hamilton are rising, agency reports

    Carbon emissions rose by one million tonnes in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) last year, according to a new report from a regional climate agency.That amounts to a two per cent increase from the previous year, according to The Atmospheric Fund — when it says the region should be seeing an 11 per cent decrease in emissions if it's to hit its 2030 targets.After three years of steady climbing, emission levels are surpassing pre-pandemic levels, said Bryan Purcell, the non-profit's vic

  • Trump's against climate action. But some right-wing governments are all for it

    BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — They’re political soulmates except when it comes to climate.

  • Japan finds massive rare metals deposit worth $26,290,800,000

    A survey by the University of Tokyo and The Nippon Foundation from April 24 to June 9 has uncovered a vast deposit of rare earth metals worth an estimated $26.3 billion near Minami-Torishima Island. Located 3.5 miles (5,700 meters) below sea level, the deposit contains approximately 230 million tons of manganese nodules rich in cobalt and nickel, crucial components for electric vehicle batteries and other technologies. Semi-infinite supply: Researchers noted during the announcement of the discovery in July that the deposits could supply Japan's cobalt needs for 75 years and nickel needs for 11 years, significantly reducing the nation's reliance on imports.

  • Major geothermal bills pass House, widening path for clean energy drilling boom

    Two bills making it easier to tap the Earth’s heat for on-demand clean power have passed the House. The CLEAN Act and HEATS Act remove many of the federal permitting regulations currently necessary to drill for geothermal power plants, which produce electricity by drawing on the boiling-hot rock miles below the earth’s surface. As House energy bills go, the…

  • 2-year-old gorilla Eyare died after hydraulic door mistakenly activated, Calgary Zoo confirms

    Calgary Zoo officials confirmed on Wednesday that the recent death of a two-year-old gorilla was an accident resulting from human error.Eyare, a female western lowland gorilla, died at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo last week. The zoo's investigation into the death included internal and external experts, and interviews with staff involved in the incident. The animal's death occurred last Tuesday around 9 a.m., when a gorilla care team member intended to activate a door that would separate Eyar