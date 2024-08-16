White woman convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting of Black neighbor

A white woman who fatally shot her Black neighbor through a locked door amid an ongoing neighborhood feud was convicted by a jury of manslaughter in Florida Friday.

The jury took less than three hours to find 60-year-old Susan Lorincz guilty in the death of Ajike "AJ" Shantrell Owens, a 35-year-old single mother who was shot once in the right side of her chest with a .380-caliber handgun while standing outside Lorincz's front door in June 2023.

The shooting occurred after Lorincz scolded Owens' children for making too much noise and playing in what Lorincz said was an unauthorized area of their neighborhood. Lorincz has been accused of using racial slurs when addressing the children, though she has denied this. Owens, whose four children were 4 to 13, then knocked on Lorincz's front door.

Lorincz claimed self-defense and was not initially arrested by sheriff's detectives who investigated the shooting. After their investigation, Lorincz was taken into custody on June 7.

Those supporting the Owens family wanted prosecutors to charge Lorincz with second-degree murder. There were rallies and protests after the shooting, demanding prosecutors upgrade the charge. But the State Attorney's Office said manslaughter was the appropriate charge. Several other charges, including battery, were not pursued by the state.

Closing argument from the prosecution

In his closing argument, Assistant State Attorney Rich Buxman said the important question is this: Was it reasonable for Lorincz to fire her weapon through a closed, locked, metal deadbolt door at someone screaming and yelling outside who went to the home to talk to her about how she treated her children and posed no imminent threat?

The answer was no, he said. Lorincz shouldn't have fired the shot that fatally wounded Owens.

The prosecutor said Lorincz pointed a loaded firearm at the door and intentionally pulled the trigger. He said Lorincz knew who was outside. Buxman said this wasn't "an accidental shooting." He called it "an intentional act."

Buxman said while the law allows Lorincz to be in her home and allows her to defend herself, there was no evidence that Owens had entered the residence and was going to attack Lorincz. Therefore, Buxman said, it was unreasonable for Lorincz to fire the shot that killed Owens.

Buxman talked about past conflicts between the women. Their disputes had always been resolved with Owens not committing violence against Lorincz. He said sheriff's deputies had been called to their neighborhood before to help with a resolution. No one was arrested.

He said Lorincz was upset at the children because the place where they played was close to her apartment. She felt they shouldn't be there and complained about it.

Lorincz told detectives that Owens threatened to kill her. But Assistant State Attorney Rich Buxman said minutes before the shooting no one heard Owens threatening to kill Lorincz.

Lorincz called 911 twice, first after Lorincz had a confrontation with the children who were playing outside. The second call came after Lorincz shot Owens. Buxman said the time between the calls was two minutes and 33 seconds, not the 10 minutes, Lorincz alleged.

Buxman said although Owens was banging on the door that night, she wasn't striking it hard enough to break it. He said Owens never tried to open the door or attempted to enter Lorincz's residence.

"There was no imminent danger," Buxman said. He also noted that Owens didn't have any weapons.

Defense closing argument

For the defense, Sizemore told the court and the jury that the case was about perception. She said Lorincz had the right to protect herself that night, and the law was on her side.

The defense attorney said Lorincz was 59 at the time and lived alone in a troubled neighborhood. It was night. She had medical issues. She was startled when she heard banging on her front door and profanities. The cement walls were shaking.

She said the law gave her client the right to defend herself from danger. She said Lorincz didn't have any reason to retreat and didn't have to wait for law enforcement to arrive, because by then it would be too late.

She said if Owens had entered the residence, anything could've happened. Lorincz had a gun, but it could have jammed. Lorincz might have tripped and fallen. Owens could have caused great bodily harm to Lorincz.

Sizemore reminded jurors: If you have any reasonable doubt, you must find Lorincz not guilty.

Sizemore said Owens was screaming. Lorincz thought she was going to break down the door. She said the door was cracked and it was moving. She heard Owens threatening to kill her.

The defense lawyer said Lorincz's statements to detectives were consistent. She said Lorincz wasn't going anywhere near that door because Owens was bigger, younger, and "very, very angry."

Lorincz's landlord testified the door was structurally sound after the repairs. But Sizemore said he doesn't know that. Lorincz did not feel safe. She said it took law enforcement two weeks to collect the door after the shooting for testing purposes.

Sizemore said there were three "no trespassing" signs either on Lorincz's property or near her property to prevent people from coming into her space. The lawyer accused Owens of trespassing on Lorincz's property. Owens was "not coming over to have a nice chat" that evening.

The lawyer said a neighbor could hear Owens from a football field away. Imagine how Lorincz felt in her residence. She said Lorincz felt "terrified," and noted that "she had a right to stand her ground." She said Owens had the intent to harm Lorincz.

When the 911 calls were made, Sizemore said, it took deputies a while to arrive. The first call was at 8:54 p.m. and they didn't arrive until 9:08 p.m.

Pamela Dias, Owens' mother; one of the family's lawyers, Anthony Thomas; and Kimberly Robinson-Jones, a friend of Owens', among others, have been fixtures in the courtroom since jury selection. Lorincz's sister has also attended the trial.

