Whitecaps to open MLS playoffs in Los Angeles

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps, Canada's only team to qualify for Major League Soccer's playoffs this season, will begin their post-season run on Saturday in California.

The Whitecaps, who finished sixth in the 14-team Western Conference with 12 wins, 12 draws and 10 losses, will face the defending MLS champion Los Angeles Football Club in a best-of-three series, with the first game at BMO Stadium in L.A.

LAFC finished third in the West with 14 wins, 10 draws and 10 losses. One of those draws occurred Saturday against the Whitecaps, a 1-1 decision at BC Place in which Vancouver missed two penalties and an opportunity to better its placement.

Game 2 of the first-round series is set for Sunday, Nov. 5, in Vancouver. A third match, if necessary, will be played Nov. 9 in Los Angeles.

CF Montreal and Toronto FC failed to make the playoffs. Montreal finished 10th in the 15-team Eastern Conference, while Toronto was last.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2023.

