Whitefield continues winning season after beating Shawnee
Tua Tagovailoa can only take the "Paramount Mountain" gang so high. Patrick Stewart — and Creed — can take them higher.
A FanDuel commercial featuring Carl Weathers that was set to air on Super Bowl Sunday is now being adjusted following the actor’s death. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Carl Weathers,” the company said in a statement obtained by TVLine. “Throughout his life, Carl was an iconic talent who had a …
The Super Bowl is one of the hardest tickets to get for fans and players.
Neither the Dolphins nor Vic Fangio are broken up over their divorce. Ron Jaworski's charges add even more gasoline to the fire between the sides.
The 2024 NFL coaching carousel hasn't completely stopped, but it has slowed considerably with all eight head-coaching vacancies now filled.
The former coach and the G.O.A.T. did not talk at the ceremony where Brady was honored last fall, Tom Brady Sr. said
Christian McCaffrey's mom said Super Bowl suites are too costly for her 'money bags' son. But her future daughter-in-law, Olivia Culpo, came through.
MONTREAL — Injuries have plagued Sean Monahan's career, but the Winnipeg Jets are confident in his ability to stay healthy. The Montreal Canadiens traded Monahan to the Jets on Friday in exchange for a first-round pick in this year's NHL draft and a conditional third-round pick in 2027. Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff downplayed concerns about Monahan's durability, saying that every player faces the possibility of injury. "Players get injured that's the nature of the game," he said. "You
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are counting down to an event close to their hearts
McIlroy was 6 under thru 14 holes before the sloppy finish.
“The good thing is the decision's not up to me.”
"The scars on my finger tips from stabbing myself by accident with a needle are getting craaaaazy," the wife of 49ers player Kyle Juszczyk wrote on Instagram
The former Carolina Panthers star shaded MVP candidate Purdy before the big game.
12 -year -old Sawyer Nicholson from Stouffville, Ont., is proving you’re never too young to start breaking world records. Last year, Nicholson broke the world record for the fastest 5K for her age group. She is currently on the Durham Dragons track team, working to beat her own personal bests. Traveling from Durham to Boston, to Philadelphia and Hawaii, the sky is the limit for this young runner. Emma Convey reports.
Lewis Hamilton surprised Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff when he broke the news over breakfast that he was leaving the F1 team for Ferrari but there is “no grudge” between them, Wolff said Friday. Wolff said he had heard rumors that Hamilton might leave but didn't know for sure until the F1 great confirmed it in a meeting over breakfast on Wednesday at Wolff's home in Oxford, England. Hamilton is leaving Mercedes at the end of the upcoming season to join Ferrari for 2025 in a move announced Thursday.
A brief video clip of Brittany Mahomes at the AFC Championship Game incited criticism of her behavior.
Center Jaren Jackson Jr. cited Steven Adams' physicality and off-the-court rapport with teammates while saying his recent trade to the Houston Rockets will be "tough" on the Memphis Grizzlies.
While talking to reporters, the Grammy winner joked his friend was "lying" when he told him he was taking a "microdose"
Sure, next-level NFL stats provide clues about tendencies, probabilities. But numbers shouldn't be confused as answers that supplant common sense.
TORONTO (AP) — Connor McDavid won the NHL All-Star Skills competition Friday night, taking home the $1 million prize while showing once again why he is considered the best hockey player in the world. The reigning and three-time MVP dominated the competition he helped the league and players union revive after thinking in previous years it had gotten “a little gimmicky, a little out there.” With his assist, it went back to the basics, and McDavid was dominant. "I thought it was a fun event," McDav