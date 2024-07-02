Whitefish Bay Village Board takes steps toward fixing massive sinkhole
Whitefish Bay took steps Monday toward a permanent solution to the sewer collapse that caused a major sinkhole.
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Hurricane Beryl has strengthened to Category 5 status as it crosses islands in the southeastern Caribbean.
Hurricane Beryl was expected to bring life-threatening winds and storm surges to the Windward Islands on Monday.
If you're able to spot the black bear in the Yellowstone National Park image you're either lucky or have a keen eye.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Beryl is forecast to strengthen into a powerful Category 4 storm as it approaches the southeast Caribbean, which began shutting down Sunday amid urgent pleas from government officials for people to take shelter.
When a fire chief in rural Nova Scotia came across a post about a fire department in rural Saskatchewan losing everything in a fire, he knew his department had to do something.Matthew Mundle, the fire chief in Shinimicas, N.S., decided the answer was to donate a fire truck.On the Canada Day weekend, the truck made its way toward Archerwill, Sask., a village of roughly 150 people located about 300 kilometres east of Saskatoon.Mundle is familiar with how devastating the loss of fire equipment can
A recent video from Lake Michigan shows the beach completely submerged by a type of tsunami in less than a minute. A meteotsunami is a very large wave triggered by changes in air pressure. Rachel Schoutsen has all the details.
Hurricane Beryl went through rapid intensification on Sunday morning, bringing it from a category 2 to a category 4 in mere hours. Wind speeds now topping 210km/h as it barrels towards the Windward Islands. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
A severe storm risk has emerged on the Prairies for Canada Day. There is the potential for thunderstorms, hail and strong winds, which may affect your holiday plans
Hybrids are more popular than ever, but not all hybrids are created equal.
“As we continue to see very hot and humid conditions in the area, we encourage all visitors to the RRG to use caution, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks to stay cool.”
Storms in Switzerland and northern Italy caused extensive flooding and landslides, leaving at least four people dead, authorities said Sunday.
SAVONA, BRITISH COLUMBIA — Officials say a flash flood west of Kamloops, B.C., has impacted at least 20 homes in the community of Savona, but no injuries have been reported.
It is unclear where the storm might go past the Caribbean. Here’s what we know so far.
Conditions along the Barbados coast were rapidly worsening as Hurricane Beryl made its way across the Caribbean, impacting the Windward Islands early on Monday, July 1.The footage here, captured by Nauman Khan from his hotel in Christ Church, shows strong winds and rain on Worthing Beach.“Too dangerous to be out on the balcony now,” Khan wrote on X. “Truly in the eye of the storm now.”The Category 3 hurricane was expected to bring life-threatening wind, rain, and storm surges to Grenada, St Vincent, and the Grenadines by Monday morning, and could impact Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands later in the week, according to the US National Hurricane Center. Credit: @Khanadians via Storyful
A satellite captured spectacular imagery showing lightning within Hurricane Beryl’s eye wall as the storm moved northward toward the Windward Islands in the Caribbean on Sunday, June 30.The Category 4 hurricane was expected to bring life-threatening wind, rain, and storm surges to Grenada, St Vincent, and the Grenadines by Monday morning, and could impact Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands later in the week, according to the US National Hurricane Center. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful
“To date, park staff have been unable to locate the calf,” the National Park Service announced on its website Friday.
A British startup may have found the answer to one of the frustrations of driving an electric car — waiting around for the battery to charge.
Flash flooding hits Ruidoso leaving mud and debris across the area
Hurricane Beryl broke records as the earliest Category 4 storm recorded in the Atlantic
Michaela Strachan and Chris Packham have left messages of support for eight-year-old Charlie.