Whitehorse mayor talks 'no frills' $119 million budget

CBC
A Whitehorse woman who went missing three years ago is officially presumed dead.Deanna Bailey, 45, was reported missing on Jan. 20, 2022. Yukon RCMP's initial ground and aerial search was widely publicized, but unsuccessful. Bailey's common-law spouse, Robert Pharand, filed a petition to the Yukon Supreme Court last year, asking for an official declaration of death. Chief Justice Suzanne Duncan approved the application.In her decision, Duncan says no foul play is suspected in Bailey's death, and