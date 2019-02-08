Whitehorse ski club wants to upgrade trails

The Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club wants to put in a bid to host the Haywood national championships next year — but first, it'll need to upgrade the Mount McIntyre trails.

The Haywoods would bring in more than 500 elite skiers along with coaches, team staff, families, and fans.

In order to make it happen, the Whitehorse club has to upgrade some of its trails to meet certification standards of the International Ski Federation (FIS).

The club has put in an application with the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board (YESAB), in order to do the work.

"We are calling it a 'race trail modification project,' and what it is, is a project on a very small percentage of our trails — less than 10 per cent of them," said Corinna Warren, manager of the ski club.

"In some cases they need to be widened, in some cases they just need some cleaning up."

She says the club hopes to do the majority of the work this summer.

Whitehorse has hosted the Haywoods twice before; the last time was in 2016. Since then, FIS standards have changed, and Warren says improving the Whitehorse trails is paramount.

"We are only able to apply for races that don't have mass-start skating races, because we wouldn't have trails wide enough — so it would limit substantially how many of the races we can apply for."

Warren says the club has spent two years planning the upgrades.