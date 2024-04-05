Whitehorse Star newspaper to cease publication after 124 years covering Yukon

WHITEHORSE — The Whitehorse Star newspaper in Yukon is closing after 124 years.

The newspaper's front page on Friday announced that its last publication day will be May 17.

An online article says the paper's owners had been working with a small group of local residents interested in buying the business, but terms could not be finalized.

The article says the paper is no longer feasible because of "several overwhelming factors persistently working against us" including a decline in circulation and more clients shifting advertising to social media.

The newspaper has been in Yukon since 1900, sometimes publishing daily or three times a week.

The article says the paper has covered thousands of local events and stories that matter to readers.

"We express our deepest gratitude to our loyal readers, advertisers and community partners who have supported us throughout the generations," it says.

The article signs off with the newspaper's motto, "Illegitmus non carborundum," a mock Latin phrase meaning "don't let the bastards grind you down."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press