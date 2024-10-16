Whitehorse taxi driver fined $1,500 for not having working security camera

A Whitehorse taxi driver has been fined $1,500 for failing to have a working camera in his vehicle.

Nuradin Osman, a driver for Whitehorse Taxi, was convicted Oct. 8 of one count under the city's vehicle-for-hire bylaw after a two-day trial in territorial court.

The bylaw requires all taxis to be equipped with working security cameras to record video and audio of every ride.

At trial, bylaw officer Adam Fredericks testified that he had stopped Osman's taxi on Feb. 19 to follow up on driving concerns from the week prior. As part of that, Fredericks requested that Osman provide his vehicle's security camera footage so they could go over it together.

Osman cooperated, gave Fredericks his camera's memory card and followed him back to the bylaw office. However, Fredericks testified that when he inserted the card into his computer, there were no recordings from that day.

Fredericks testified that he had seen a passenger exit Osman's vehicle immediately before he stopped him, and that Osman's trip log showed he had provided six other rides that day.

In closing arguments, lawyer Luke Faught, representing the city, said that the security camera requirement was to ensure the safety of both passengers and drivers. While there was no indication Osman was deliberately not recording, Faught argued Osman didn't take sufficient steps to make sure he was following the law.

Osman, meanwhile, said he wasn't a camera expert and had checked if the camera was working at the start of his shift by waving his hand in front of it. He also claimed Fredericks had been targeting him for years and had erased the footage from the memory card.

Justice of the Peace Sharman Morrision, in her decision, said there was no evidence Osman was being "harassed or abused" by bylaw. She also found that Osman waving his hand in front of the camera did not amount to him having done his due diligence to ensure it was working.

While the maximum fine for the offence is $2,500, Faught conceded there were some "administrative imperfections" on the city's part while setting a trial date that could justify reducing the penalty.

The city had initially sent Osman a notice saying his trial would be on May 7, but Faught wasn't available. While Faught said a city employee called Osman to tell him the trial wouldn't be proceeding that day, Osman said he never received that call and went to court on May 7.

Osman said he called the city after no one showed up for the trial and spoke to someone who told him the ticket had likely been dismissed, leading him to believe the matter had been resolved.

Morrison reprimanded the city for failing to follow proper trial procedure and noted administrative issues had also arisen in other cases. The city, she said, must file notices of trial to the court and, should a trial date no longer work, file an application to have it adjourned instead of handling scheduling by itself.

Morrison reduced Osman's fine to $1,500 to account for the inconvenience.

Osman, however, said he shouldn't be fined at all under the circumstances.

"I think it's not fair," he said.

Osman has a year to pay the fine.