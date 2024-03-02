Whiteout Conditions Close Highway in California's Mono County

A main highway in Mono County, California, remained closed on Saturday, March 2, due to whiteout conditions and heavy snow.

Footage released by Caltrans District 9 shows weather conditions on US 395 around midnight on Saturday.

The road was closed on Friday afternoon from Mammoth Lakes to Lee Vining and the closure continued into Saturday as avalanche assessments were carried out, Caltrans said.

The National Weather Service in Reno, Nevada, said all travel in the Sierras should be avoided over the weekend due to heavy snow. Credit: Caltrans District 9 via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]