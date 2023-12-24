Whitewater to expand shuttle service to ski hill

The region’s ski hill will be expanding its shuttle service through the latest round of regional transportation enhancement funding.

Whitewater Ski Resort will be receiving $65,000 for shuttle expansion for its service to the ski hill through the 2023 Regional Transportation Enhancement funding program from the Economic Trust of the Southern Interior (ETSI-BC).

The project is expected to improve social and economic outcomes and enhance access to Whitewater for both residents and visitors.

Four other local projects will be funded through the program, including NextGen Transit’s program to train much needed bus drivers for the West Kootenay Transit Service (WKTS). Bus operator Class 2 driver training will help put more drivers into the service and stop route cancellation for WKTS.

As well, the Kootenay Carshare Cooperative will be receiving money for its Air Carshare communication enhancement project ($25,000) and Community Futures Central Kootenay will be turning $25,000 into a rural ride-hauling feasibility study.

Projects approved in this phase of the RTE Funding Program range from existing transportation service improvements or expansions to exploring opportunities for new services where there are critical gaps.

The program arose out of a 2023 Regional Ground Transportation Study — with funding from the Province of B.C. — that identified issues and opportunities related to rural inter-city passenger transportation in the southern Interior of B.C.

Rural funding

With help from the Province, the ETSI-BC RTE funding program provides non-repayable grants to enhance transportation plans, partnerships, technology, service communication, and seasonal connections between communities in the Southern Interior of BC.

A primary focus of this funding program is on enhancing transportation opportunities in Indigenous, smaller, and more rural communities that may currently have little or no transportation access.

Source: ETSI-BC

Timothy Schafer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Nelson Daily