Whitewater rafting begins in Truckee, business owners hope for a better season as water levels drop

KCRA - Sacramento Videos

A warm spring is bringing adventurers together as whitewater rafting runs have started. And it's hopefully a better year for Tahoe Whitewater Rafting business owner Paul Miltner as water levels have dropped.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories