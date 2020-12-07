Whitmer administration extends partial shutdown by 12 days

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration on Monday added 12 more days to a partial shutdown of businesses and schools to curb the coronavirus.

The extended order, now due to end Dec. 20, will enable the state health department to assess how Thanksgiving travel affected the spread of COVID-19, the Democratic governor said.

In-person instruction at high schools, dine-in eating at restaurants and organized sports will continue to be prohibited. Entertainment venues such as movie theatres and bowling alleys will remain closed.

“Hope is on the horizon, but we need an additional 12 days to determine the full impact of the Thanksgiving holiday on our efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus,” Whitmer said in a statement released at the start of a news conference. ”This is all about protecting our families and front-line workers until we eradicate this virus once and for all."

The administration also identified three key metrics it will use to determine whether to slowly reopen after Dec. 20: the percentage of hospital beds with COVID-19 patients, the number of cases and the positivity rate. The priority will be reopening high schools, then entertainment businesses where people can consistently wear masks such as casinos, theatres and bowling alleys, with concessions closed.

Earlier Monday, Michigan hospital officials said the restrictions were effective and should be extended through the holiday season to alleviate stress on the health care system.

The chief medical officers of hospitals and health systems issued a joint statement saying the order is slowly stabilizing the spread of COVID-19.

“As a state, we must not let our guard down and reverse this progress,” they said, reporting slight declines in virus-related emergency room visits, daily admissions and total hospitalizations.

The restrictions, many of which were in place earlier in the pandemic, took effect Nov. 18.

The seven-day average of daily new cases was 6,918 on Sunday, down from 7,604 two weeks before, according to the COVID Tracking Project. The rate of tests coming back positive, 12.4%, was up from 11.3%. The average daily death count was 122 — an increase from 71.3 on Nov. 22 — and the fourth-highest in the country.

More than 4,100 people were hospitalized with symptoms, including about 500 on ventilators.

David Eggert, The Associated Press

  • The biggest wild card in U.S. politics now: Trump fans in Georgia

    They drove for hours to see Donald Trump this past weekend, then lined up for hours more, wearing Trump caps and T-shirts, chanting Trump chants, jeering various Trump's nemeses, and seething over an election they still insist was stolen from Trump.The decisions made by this same group of Georgia voters over the next few weeks could shape the course of American politics for the next few years. A pair of Jan. 5 elections in this state will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate, with registration closing Monday, and advance voting beginning next week.To hold the chamber, Republicans must win one of these two races; the outcome will affect future president Joe Biden's ability to confirm judges, appoint cabinet members and sign legislation.The concern for Republicans: Will these voters show up?The party's fortunes depend on turnout from what might be described as "Trump First" voters, those diehard supporters currently fuming at anybody they see as insufficiently loyal to the president.What has party brass concerned: the possibility these voters might stay home after the presidential election, disillusioned by Republican officials' refusal to help Trump overturn the result.The weekend rally in Georgia allowed for a timely temperature-taking of this powerful slice of the electorate.Very few people had signs for Republican senators Kelly Loeffler or David Perdue at the event, even though their re-election campaign was ostensibly the reason Trump flew in for an airport runway rally.When Loeffler and Perdue spoke, the crowd drowned them out with chants about the president like, "Stop the steal!" and, "Fight for Trump," a chorus of thousands of people making clear what truly stirs their political passions.Angry over Trump's lossSeated in the crowd, Pete Toole said he dislikes most politicians — that includes all Democrats and most Republicans.The one Republican he truly adores is Trump. And what matters to him right now is getting the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the presidential election result.He's not sure how, or on the basis of what legal arguments or evidence any of that could happen, but the retired grocer from the small town of Uvalda, Ga., just can't believe his man truly lost.He thinks other Republicans should be doing more to help Trump stay in office, and his disdain extends to the two Republican Senate candidates who were on that stage."I'm not a Republican or a Democrat. I'm for Trump," Toole said. "I don't like [Republican senators Kelly] Loeffler or [David] Perdue."Loeffler and Perdue are seeking re-election against Raphael Warnock, who is a pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where Martin Luther King Jr. was co-pastor with his father, and Jon Ossoff, a former congressional staffer.Toole sees his party's candidates as weak and mealy-mouthed and said they need to be tough like Trump. When asked how, specifically, they should model their behaviour on the president's, he replied: "On everything. They should have his personality. Speak their mind."So what's the bottom line — will he turn out for the Senate run-offs or not? "I'm going to vote probably for Loeffler and Perdue."The reason: to stop the left from gaining power.WATCH | Could Trump's fraud claims keep Georgia voters home for run-off?:Trump lawyers urge boycottAnd that was the main takeaway from the vast majority of those interviewed at the rally by CBC News and other media during the weekend event.Most said that even if the presidential race mattered most to them, and even if they're unenthused by most Republicans, they would still turn out and cast ballots to help their party keep the Senate.There were exceptions.Lauren Voyles, who made a five-hour drive from north of Atlanta for the event, said she has lost faith in the electoral system. She thinks the vote was rigged against the president, despite the lack of evidence of electoral fraud.She singled out the so-called crooks, and the "fake-news media" and what she sees as the weak-kneed Republican establishment not fighting hard enough to keep Trump in the White House.When asked if she'll vote in the Senate race she said: "Not in the current system — why would I?"That dismissive attitude was echoed by angry Republicans who at a recent event shouted down the party chair, and by pro-Trump lawyers who urged a boycott of Senate races as a protest against a party establishment they deride as disloyal to the president.Stakes high for Democrats,tooSuch talk is sweet music to Democrats' ears.One Democrat who lives several hours north raised her hands in pretend prayer when asked if she expected rifts on the right to depress Republican turnout.Latresha Jackson, a volunteer with the Democratic Party near Atlanta, said her party badly wants those two seats, which would result in a 50-50 Senate tie and allow vice-president-elect Kamala Harris to cast tie-breaking votes."Democrats understand what's on the line," Jackson said, speaking at her home in Forsyth County.The head of the Democratic Party in that same county, Melissa Clink, said the party that retains the Senate doesn't just win more votes — its leadership controls the chamber agenda and decides which bills come up for a vote.All of which holds potential consequences on issues such as health care, climate change, infrastructure and immigration policy."Two years of gridlock" is how Clink described a Senate led by Mitch McConnell. "Right now, [McConnell is] the gatekeeper of what we even speak about on the floor."Her county branch began dropping off promotional flyers last weekend for the Jan. 5 vote, and progressive groups have mailed out applications for absentee ballots.Democrats must win both seatsDemocrats, however, have a taller hill to climb.While some recent polling gives Democrats an edge in what will likely be two close races, history and math are on the Republican side.For starters, Republicans only need to win one race to retain the advantage; Democrats need both. In addition, Republicans have a history of stronger turnout in run-off elections like these ones, which in Georgia are held after a general election when there are multiple candidates and nobody surpasses 50 per cent.In the last such run-off, in 2018, the Republican candidate for secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, expanded his wafer-thin general-election lead by more than 3 percentage points in the run-off.That's the same Brad Raffensperger who is now receiving death threats because he's in charge of running Georgia's elections, and he's refusing to help Trump overturn the result.Republican strategy: keep Trump in the conversationAfter the weekend Trump rally, it's now crystal-clear what the Republican strategy is in its effort to ensure turnout from Trump supporters.They're keeping Trump in the conversation.Several speakers at the weekend rally cast this Senate vote as a chance to cement the president's legacy and protect it from Democrats who would undo his tax, energy, climate, and other policies."Don't let them take [that legacy] away," said Sonny Perdue, a former Georgia governor, current Trump cabinet member, and cousin to one Republican candidate, Sen. David Perdue.Trump, for his part, delivered a long speech with three basic themes.First, he encouraged Republicans to turn out. He called this vote the most important congressional run-off in history, and lauded the two Senate candidates.Second, he trashed other Georgia Republicans. The bulk of Trump's speech consisted of grievances about the election, and complaints about the governor, who has refused to help him overturn the result.Finally, he also gave what sounded like a valedictory address. Trump concluded the speech by listing things his presidency achieved, from tax cuts to moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.Trump urged Georgians to cement that legacy by turning out for the Perdue and Loeffler: "These seats are the last line of defence to save America and protect all that we have accomplished."Not that Trump will ever admit defeat.Heated rhetoricNor will his supporters. They aren't just grumbling about an election loss; a large number appear to deeply believe he was robbed, based on a litany of unproven or disputed allegations now repeatedly dismissed in court.They're livid at the media for reporting he lost. A few screamed at a Fox News crew, while several shouted epithets at the media bus leaving the rally.Bob Kunst, who drove up from Miami for what he said was his 201st Trump-related event, said Republicans plan to unseat, in future primaries, anyone who fails to help Trump hold onto power.Some of the rhetoric, he said, is getting even more heated."This is like civil-war time," he said. "I am the most mild-mannered person. But I am way angry. … I've had people here tell me they're armed to the teeth."Yet he still cares about the Senate and wants Republicans to win. "They have to," Kunst said.Erick Erickson, a Georgia-based conservative radio show host who's been lukewarm on Trump — initially opposing him, then backing him, and often criticizing him — says he expects the party to unite for the Senate races.Erickson said a number of Republicans do care first and foremost about Trump but that there's also been a swift backlash to the talk about a boycott, and he expects Republicans will show up.He said history has also shown Georgia Republicans do turn out in non-presidential races, as they did in the 2018 midterm year."I think the GOP goes two for two [in the Senate races]," Erickson said in an interview outside his Atlanta studio."But it's gonna be a slugfest. Those of us in TV and radio — we're gonna come out the winners in this. … It's going to be close. Maybe closer than it should be."

  • U.S., EU say they do not recognize Venezuela parliamentary vote

    CARACAS (Reuters) -The United States, the European Union and more than a dozen Latin American countries said on Monday they would not recognize the results of a parliamentary election in Venezuela, which saw allies of President Nicolas Maduro win a majority. The results nonetheless return the congress to Maduro's control, despite an economy in tatters, an aggressive U.S. sanctions program, and a mass migration exodus. An alliance of parties called the Great Patriotic Pole that backs Maduro won 68.9% of the votes cast, according to figures published on Monday.

  • Montrealers quietly mark anniversary of Polytechnique shooting

    Sunday marked 31 years since 14 women were killed in a mass shooting at Montreal's École Polytechnique.This year, ceremonies were scaled back and mostly held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were only a handful of people at a vigil held in Côte-Des-Neiges.Survivor Nathalie Provost said this year was particularly difficult, but she still had to find a way to honour the women who lost their lives in 1989."Even if we have COVID, even if we cannot gather all together, this is better than nothing," she said."They're not just names, they're real people for me."For organizers, Sunday was also an opportunity to shine a light on the broader issue of violence against women. Canada has designated Dec. 6 as the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, a chance to mourn and demand concrete policies to protect women across the country.Fourteen beams of light, representing each of the Polytechnique victims, were projected into the sky from a lookout on Mount Royal on Sunday evening.Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, Polytechnique director Philippe Tanguy, and the sister of one of the victims, Catherine Bergeron, laid a wreath of roses in honour of the women who died.Plante also encouraged local residents to light a candle in memory of the victims.For Provost, although she couldn't mark the anniversary as she usually would, she said her thoughts are with the families and she wanted them to know their loved ones will never be forgotten.  "I love them," she told CBC. "I have the profound conviction that those 14 women are still with us, alive in a way. They are alive in me."

  • Deadline is up for COVID restrictions in B.C., although top doctor hints at extension

    VICTORIA — Provincewide COVID-19 restrictions are supposed to be lifted in British Columbia today, but there are indications that health officials will extend limits on events, sports and social gatherings. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said last week it was apparent that transmissions weren't going down as they had hoped.She said that extending restrictions isn't a decision that she makes lightly or alone.Henry said they would look at all the options and will wait until today to make the decision. The infection rate last week swung from a low of 606 to a high of 827 cases, while the death toll during the same period did not dip below 11 per day. The health officer even updated restrictions late last week, suspending all indoor and outdoor sports for people 19 and over and stopping some high-intensity indoor group fitness classes like hot yoga and spin classes.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020 The Canadian Press

  • Early days of PPE contracts were ‘the wild west’ | The Big Spend

    CBC News tracked some of the billions of dollars the federal government spent on personal protective equipment during the pandemic and found the early days were tumultuous and two large contracts went to companies that seemingly had no pre-pandemic experience procuring PPE.

  • Early learning school in Thorncliffe Park closes for a week due to COVID-19 outbreak

    The Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy will close starting on Monday until Dec. 14 due to an outbreak of COVID-19, the Toronto District School Board says.Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy, which has kindergarten classes along with a specialized literacy program, has had confirmed seven cases of COVID-19 in the last week and a half, according to Principal Catherine Ure.Toronto Public Health (TPH) has advised that all staff and students be dismissed from the school so it can continue its investigation into the outbreak, Ure said in notice to parents. The school will close Monday and will remain shuttered at least until Dec. 14, she said.The board will provide more information once it has a firm date for students and staff to return, said Ure."I know this news will be concerning for our families and I want to thank you for you understanding during this difficult time. TPH has made a referral for school-wide testing and we will continue to provide any new information as soon as we receive it," she said. Classes will shift to remote learning. In a news release, TPH says it has advised students and staff in the affected cohorts to go into isolation. All other staff and students have been told to monitor for symptoms and to get tested if they become ill.2nd school to close in Thorncliffe Park following outbreakThe learning academy is the second school in Thorncliffe Park to close this week due to a COVID-19 outbreak.TPH closed Thorncliffe Park Public School on Dec. 3, which is just minutes away from the learning academy, after a testing blitz resulted in 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The school runs from grades one to five.The number of cases has since reached 26 after the school recently became the first in the city to participate in a voluntary asymptomatic testing pilot project. Earlier on Dec. 3, before the closure was announced, three of the school's 30 staff members had refused to work, citing an unsafe work environment.

  • In Georgia, Loeffler again refuses to say Trump lost

    ATLANTA — Sen. Kelly Loeffler repeatedly refused to acknowledge that President Donald Trump lost reelection in November, as she debated her Democratic opponent, Rev. Raphael Warnock, ahead of twin Georgia runoff elections that will determine which party controls the Senate. Asked specifically about President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Georgia and whether she agreed with Trump's unfounded accusations of widespread voter fraud, Loeffler sidestepped the matter during a debate Sunday. Although Trump has lost round after round of court challenges in Georgia and other battleground states, and Georgia's results were certified last month, Loeffler described Trump as merely pursuing “every legal recourse.” She alleged, without any supporting details, irregularities in the November elections, prompting Warnock to chide her for “casting doubt” on a legitimate election in an effort to appease Trump and his supporters. “The people have spoken on the presidential election, and they’re waiting on their senator to be focused on them, not the person in the White House,” he said. The exchange came as a top election official in the state accused Trump and his allies of spreading falsehoods and leading Republicans said they worried that unfounded attacks on the election system could depress turnout in the Jan. 5 runoffs. But Loeffler steered clear of any criticism of Trump, even as she tacitly acknowledged his defeat. Her victory is necessary to prevent a leftward march under complete Democratic control in Washington, she said. “Everything is at stake in this election, the future of our country,” she said, warning of a range of liberal and progressive policies that could never become law if Trump was in the Oval Office. More than a dozen times Loeffler blasted “radical liberal Raphael Warnock” and hammered the pastor as a socialist who would ensure everything from a government takeover of the U.S. healthcare system to the seizure of Americans’ guns. Warnock, who is not a socialist, countered by blasting Loeffler as a self-interested, uber-wealthy politician who “lied not only on me, but on Jesus” by highlighting and, he said, misrepresenting excerpts of his sermons. The battle between Loeffler and Warnock and a second runoff between Republican Sen. David Perdue with Democrat Jon Ossoff will determine which party controls the Senate at the outset of Biden's presidency. Republicans need one seat for a majority. Democrats need a sweep to make Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote. The debate came a day after Trump campaigned in Georgia alongside the two senators. The president repeated his baseless claims that Biden's victory in Georgia and nationally were due to fraud. Georgia officials are on the cusp of completing a third count of about 5 million presidential ballots in the state, with Biden already having been officially certified as the winner despite Trump's protests. Gabriel Sterling, a top deputy to Georgia's Republican secretary of state, said on NBC's “Meet the Press” earlier Sunday that Trump and those echoing him are undermining democracy with deliberate falsehoods. “At this point, it’s a game of whack-a-mole” Sterling said. “They are stoking anger and fear among his supporters. And hell, I voted for him.” Meanwhile, Gov. Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, both Republicans, said they opposed Trump's entreaty for a special legislative session ostensibly to select Republican electors over the Democratic slate already certified for Biden. "The mountains of misinformation are not helping the process; they are only hurting it,” Duncan said. While Loeffler dodged inquiries about Trump's defeat, Warnock avoided saying whether he'd support expanding the Supreme Court, a priority for some progressives. He said he was more interested in coronavirus pandemic relief, but never answered explicitly whether he was opposed to adding justices. On COVID, the rivals confirmed their confidence in a vaccine and said they'd take it. But they drew contrasts on another economic aid package. Warnock highlighted Loeffler's criticisms earlier this year of some congressional aid. Loeffler blamed Democratic leaders for Congress' failure to pass a new round of assistance this fall. The runoffs, necessary because none of the candidates received a majority of votes in November, have put Georgia squarely in the national political spotlight. Both major parties and activist groups are plowing tens of millions of dollars into the state, along with a flood of field workers and volunteers from around the country. Vice-President Mike Pence campaigned in the state last week, as former President Barack Obama headlined a virtual rally for Democrats. Biden, the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Georgia since 1992, has promised to visit before the runoff, acknowledging that the outcome will shape the legislative reach of his presidency. Before the prime time matchup, Ossoff debated an empty podium, blistering Perdue as a “coward” for skipping the debate. Ossoff suggested Perdue, whose prolific stock trading has drawn attention during the pandemic, declined to debate because he didn’t want to “incriminate himself” over his personal financial activities that the challenger summed up as “cartoonish abuse of power.” “It shows an astonishing arrogance and sense of entitlement for Georgia’s senior U.S. senator to believe he shouldn’t have to debate at a moment like this in our history,” Ossoff said. Perdue’s campaign manager responded with an email statement that said Ossoff “lost a debate against himself.” The statement did not address any details of Ossoff’s attacks on the senator. Another Perdue aide followed up with a statement emphasizing that “the bipartisan Senate Ethics Committee, DOJ and the SEC ... independently cleared Sen. Perdue of any and all wrongdoing.” The Associated Press and other media have reported details of key trades Perdue made after members of Congress began receiving classified briefings about COVID-19 but while Perdue and other officials were downplaying its dangers in public. Perdue’s trades also involved companies whose business activities fall under jurisdiction of some of the senator’s committees. Ossoff brushed aside a moderator’s reminder that authorities have not found any legal wrongdoing on Perdue’s part. “His blatant abuse of his power and privilege to enrich himself is disgraceful,” Ossoff said. “He can’t defend the indefensible. ... The standard for our elected officials must be higher than merely evading prosecution.” Jeff Amy And Bill Barrow, The Associated Press

  • COVID-19 outbreak declared at mink farm in B.C.'s Fraser Valley

    Eight people have tested positive for COVID-19 amid an outbreak at a mink farm in B.C.'s Fraser Valley east of Vancouver.Fraser Health Authority said in a written statement Sunday the farm operators and staff who tested positive are isolating, as are their close contacts.The statement did not say how the virus was transmitted, but employees are undergoing screening and officials are conducting contract tracing. Animals at the farm are also being tested for the virus.In the meantime, the mink farm has been ordered to restrict the transport of animal, products and goods from the farm, the health authority statement said.In a statement, B.C.'s Agriculture Ministry said the outbreak is limited to one farm in the Fraser Valley. It said samples from some mink are being sent to the National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease in Winnipeg for testing.Millions of minks were culled in Denmark last month after 11 people were sickened by a mutated version of the coronavirus that had been observed among the animals.The Danish government moved to cull all of Denmark's roughly 15 million minks, including healthy ones outside the northern part of the country where infections were found. It has also banned mink farming until the end of 2021.According to the World Health Organization, 214 human cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Denmark since June that have SARS-CoV-2 variants associated with farmed minks.  The WHO bulletin says the minks were infected following exposure to infected humans. "Minks can act as a reservoir of SARS-CoV-2, passing the virus between them, and pose a risk for virus spill-over from mink to humans," said the report dated Nov. 6.It identified six countries that had reported SARS-CoV-2 in farmed minks, including Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Italy and the United States.Canadian mink farms In Canada, the highest numbers of fur farms are located in Nova Scotia, Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador, according to the Canada Mink Breeders Association.The association says 1.7 million farmed mink were produced in Canada in 2018, mainly in rural communities and the industry employs more than 60,000 Canadians. Mink farms in British Columbia are concentrated in the Fraser Valley, according to a 2014 B.C. Agriculture Ministry briefing.According to the statement from Fraser Health, WorkSafeBC has inspected the site and are working with the farm on its COVID-19 mitigation strategies.WorkSafeBC is also reaching out to other mink farms in B.C. to discuss their COVID-19 safety plans and measures to prevent transmission.

  • Shop local and shop small, business owners urge Toronto residents ahead of Christmas

    For vintage store owner Shauntelle LeBlanc, Christmas is the busiest time of year. Her store on the Danforth, Ethel 20th Century Living, sells everything from ornaments to jewelry, furniture to light fixtures, vases to candlesticks, and now is when customers want to buy.With Toronto in the province's grey lockdown zone, shopping is not allowed inside her store. LeBlanc says she has had to rely on curbside pickup, online shoppers and the e-commerce platform Shopify to keep her small business going."Shopping local is happening for us, definitely. This neighbourhood, Danforth and Woodbine, is really supportive of their small businesses," LeBlanc said. "The bigger challenge for us is to get people who don't shop local to start thinking that way."LeBlanc said it's not just about shopping local, it's about shopping small. She said people are used to going to big department stores and getting everything at once. They're not thinking about going to five different retailers, such as specialty stores, she said. "That's the shift that we need to push." Store owners across Toronto, including LeBlanc, are asking residents to get their Christmas gifts at local shops this year to help small businesses to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.Michelle Wasylyshen, spokesperson for the Retail Council of Canada, said the weeks before Christmas is a critical time for small business owners."With many businesses forced to closed in Toronto and Peel, it's more important than ever to support local merchants who work hard to bring main streets to life. Our local retailers have always been there for us and now it's our turn to be there for them. Every day counts," Wasylyshen said in a statement on Sunday.Dan Kelly, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, said many small retailers have reported that the six weeks before Christmas represent up to 40 per cent of annual sales. The CFIB urges Toronto residents to local, independent businesses whenever they can in the next three weeks because he said it will make a difference."Even in an ordinary year, the period leading up to Christmas is a critical time for small, local businesses," Kelly said in a statement on Sunday."But this year is even more critical. After nine incredibly challenging months of COVID, many small businesses saw the holiday shopping season as their last hope to keep their lights on and to build a bit of a reserve for the lean months expected in January, February and March," he added. "But the fresh retail lockdown of small business has dealt them a crushing blow by the Ontario government. Not only are they prevented from serving even a handful of customers in-store, but they're watching crowds of consumers lining up at big box stores where they can purchase the same kinds of non-essential goods."Small businesses 'doing their best' to serve customersKelly said small businesses, however, are making the best of the situation."Many small firms are doing their best to continue to serve customers while in-store options are unavailable. Thousands more small firms have started an e-commerce site over the past few months," he said.Kelly said if shopper cannot find their favourite business online, they should call them. "Many have created new options like curbside pickup, advice over the phone, or displaying their products over a live video call."Kelly estimates that one in seven small businesses are not expected to survive the pandemic. He said shopping decisions now can determine whether neighbourhood shops will survive when the pandemic ends.For Natalee Jannetta, co-owner of Good Intentions, a curated boutique and event space for small business, also on the Danforth, business has been good.In exchange for a membership fee, the store promotes and sells products of its members through its retail space and online store. Members have access to marketing resources and keep 100 per cent of their online and in-store sales. The store sells an "eclectic" mix, she said."We're definitely encouraging people to shop local," she said. "I would say, since the pandemic happened, people have started to realize the importance of shopping local. And that has been to our benefit."She said she and co-owner Epiphany Amba, a photographer, have been doing some Amazon comparisons on their social media sites.They have taken Amazon bestsellers and matched them with products carried in their store to show people that shopping local is easy and achievable if people are willing to put in the effort to do the research.Jannetta and Amba came up with a pandemic plan because the store opened on Nov. 1 when the second wave was underway. When the lockdown started, they introduced free delivery throughout the Golden Horseshoe. The store also has a sign that encourages window shopping and they have contactless payment method on the spot."I wouldn't say that we're struggling," Jannetta said.But she added of the lockdown: "I think it was neglectful, to be completely honest. This is the most crucial month of the year for retail, especially in the handmade and artisan small business community."Shows and markets have all been cancelled, she added.As for LeBlanc, she said online shopping and curbside pickup is more work. The inventory has to be put online. Then there is advertising and paperwork. People need to get used to shopping online. And what is lost in online shopping is impulse buying, she said."That's how we make our living, with the small stuff. I've always said with a shop like mine: 'I'm not paying my mortgage with sofas. I'm paying my mortgage with candlesticks,'" she said.She said she feels betrayed by the Ontario government, saying the lockdown should have been in October. Small businesses, unlike big box stores, do not have the luxury of planning long-term. "They could have done this better. We weren't prepared for this. We're suffering. But we're doing okay."

  • China prepares large-scale rollout of coronavirus vaccines

    TAIPEI, Taiwan — Provincial governments across China are placing orders for experimental, domestically made coronavirus vaccines, though health officials have yet to say how well they work or how they may reach the country's 1.4 billion people. Developers are speeding up final testing, the Chinese foreign minister said during a U.N. meeting last week, as Britain approved emergency use of Pfizer Inc.'s vaccine candidate and providers scrambled to set up distribution. Even without final approval, more than 1 million health care workers and others in China who are deemed at high risk of infection have received experimental vaccines under emergency use permission. Developers have yet to disclose how effective their vaccines are and possible side effects. China's fledgling pharmaceutical industry has at least five vaccines from four producers being tested in more than a dozen countries including Russia, Egypt and Mexico. Health experts say even if they are successful, the certification process for the United States, Europe, Japan and other developed countries might be too complex for them to be used there. However, China said it will ensure the products are affordable for developing countries and has been actively pursuing deals across the world. On Sunday, 1.2 million doses of the Chinese company Sinovac's vaccine arrived in Indonesia, the government said. "We are very grateful, thank God, the vaccine is now available so that we can immediately curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease,” President Joko Widodo said. Within China, so far only one developer, China National Pharmaceutical Group, known as Sinopharm, said in November it applied for final market approval for use of its vaccine. Others have been approved for emergency use on people deemed at high risk of infection. “We must be prepared for large-scale production,” Vice Premier Sun Chunlan said during a visit Wednesday to developers, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. Sun, who has as overseen much of the country’s response, visited one of Sinopharm’s Beijing subsidiary companies, Sinovac and a research lab under the National Medical Products Administration, a regulatory agency that approves medical products for public use. The government has yet to say how many people it plans to vaccinate. Sun said plans call for vaccinating border personnel and other high-risk populations this month. The companies are using more traditional techniques than Western developers. They say unlike Pfizer's vaccine, which must be kept frozen at temperatures as low as minus 70 degrees Celsius (minus 94 Fahrenheit), theirs can be stored at 2 to 8 C (36 to 46 F). The Chinese producers have yet to say how they might be distributed. Health experts question why China is using experimental vaccines on such a vast scale now that the outbreak is largely under control within its borders. Health officials previously said China will be able to manufacture 610 million doses by the end of this year and ramp up to 1 billion doses next year. The government of Jiangsu province, where the major city of Nanjing is located, issued a procurement notice for vaccines from Sinovac and Sinopharm on Wednesday for emergency use. Authorities in Sichuan province in the west, which has about 85 million people, announced Monday they were already buying vaccines. An official newspaper in Anhui province, southeast of Beijing, said a local residential committee issued a notice asking whether residents want a vaccine. The Sichuan and Anhui announcements said the vaccine, given in two shots, would cost a total of 400 yuan ($60). Vaccines from Sinovac and Sinopharm were approved for emergency use in July. In October, Zhejiang province south of Shanghai offered the public vaccination under emergency use authorization. It said people considered high-risk would get priority. In November, the Communist Party secretary for Sinopharm said almost 1 million people had received its vaccine. In September, Sinovac's CEO said about 3,000 of its employees had taken their vaccine. He said the company provided tens of thousands of doses to the Beijing city government. Sinopharm has clinical trials under way in 10 countries including the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan, Peru and Argentina with nearly 60,000 volunteers. It has built two facilities in China capable of producing 200 million doses per year. Sinovac has trials in Brazil, Turkey and Indonesia. Its most recent publicized data, a study in the science journal the Lancet, showed its candidate produced lower levels of antibodies in people than those who had recovered from COVID-19. The company projects it will be able to produce a few hundred million doses of the vaccine by February or March of next year. Another producer, CanSino, is testing in Russia, Pakistan and Mexico and pursuing partnerships in Latin American countries. Its vaccine, which has been used on an emergency basis with the Chinese military, uses a harmless adenovirus to carry genes into human cells to generate an immune response. A fourth company, Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biologic Pharmacy Co., is conducting final stage trials across China. ___ Associated Press video producer Olivia Zhang contributed to this report. Huizhong Wu, The Associated Press

  • Studies link COVID-19 to a number of mental health disorders including depression

    Jan Willis found herself in Puerto Vallarta when COVID-19 was declared a worldwide pandemic in March. Before she could return to her native British Columbia, the 66-year-old was met with a flurry of cruise passengers, most of them sick with the virus.   “I’m fairly certain that’s where I caught it,” Willis said.   When she returned to her hometown of Victoria, her doctor told her to self-isolate immediately. Early on in the pandemic, there was no widespread testing and Willis was declared a presumptive case of COVID-19.   Alongside physical symptoms, including lung issues, body pains and diarrhea, Willis also experienced psychiatric symptoms. The most severe, she said, was a hallucination she had of a cloud hanging above her a few weeks after her diagnosis, which then proceeded to enter her, causing a wave of sadness.   “It was this absolutely profound depression that I’ve never experienced before,” Willis said.    The sadness persisted, she said, and her mood continued to fluctuate even after she was declared free of the virus, prompting her doctor to prescribe antidepressants. Nine months later, she continues to be on the medication.    Research shows Willis is not alone in experiencing depression symptoms after contracting COVID-19. A University of Oxford study, published in Lancet Psychiatry in November, revealed nearly one in five COVID-19 patients in the United States were diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder within 14 to 90 days of their COVID-19 diagnosis — many of whom had no history of mental illness.    The data was obtained by examining the health records of 69 million patients in the U.S., 62,300 of whom had a COVID-19 diagnosis. Similar research has not been completed yet in Canada, but studies out of Italy and China reveal the same outcome: COVID-19 survivors have a higher chance of developing mental disorders in early stages of recovery.   Researchers are left pondering, then, whether this is a result of trauma from contracting COVID-19, or is due to the virus’ ability to enter and alter the brain’s functions. This has prompted calls for longer-term studies on the topic. But Willis maintains her symptoms are more than virus fatigue.   “I could feel the difference between what we’re all experiencing in terms of the pandemic, versus the biological [depression] that was happening to me that was out of control,” Willis said.    It’s not beyond the realm of possibilities that COVID-19 could cause an array of psychiatric disorders, as there is a precedent of viruses causing neurological symptoms, said Roger McIntyre, a professor of psychiatry and pharmacology at the University of Toronto.   But McIntyre added it’s still not clear why patients are experiencing this outcome, although there are a few possible theories.   “The virus itself may be directly toxic to the brain,” McIntyre said, adding the loss of taste and smell, a common COVID-19 symptom, suggests the virus can penetrate the brain. Another theory, he said, is the cytokine storm — caused by the body’s immune system going on overdrive in an attempt to fight the virus — can actually alter the brain’s functions.   “Too much of the bad guy cytokines can actually cause mental illness,” McIntyre said. “They attack your brain.”   Treatments for COVID-19 could also be a factor, he added. Steroids, which have been used to treat many COVID-19 patients, may inadvertently cause mental illness, McIntyre said.   The possibility of COVID-19 being directly related to psychiatric disorders only adds to the swirl of uncertainty surrounding the virus, and few concrete answers are available on whether the trauma of experiencing the virus in the first place is also contributing to mental health concerns.   Jane Cotman, a 58-year-old Mississauga woman, contracted the virus in March. But for her, the mental health symptoms seem to be more tied to the fatigue of having lingering physical symptoms of the virus itself.    “My mental health suffers at times when I can’t pinpoint my pain or fatigue or shortness of breath,” Cotman said. “It’s a constant reminder that I am not yet back to being me.”    Nine months later, Cotman continues to suffer from brain fog, extreme fatigue and insomnia with no answers as to why, despite being extremely healthy and active prior to falling ill with COVID-19, adding to her sense of worry and frustration.   The symptoms highlighted in the University of Oxford research are different from the frequently documented “long hauler” COVID-19 symptoms of fatigue and brain fog, and are rather symptoms of depression, anxiety, dementia and post-traumatic stress disorder, McIntyre noted.    But whatever the reason behind these symptoms might be, “it’s something that we now need to pay attention to,” McIntyre said.   With so much uncertainty continuing to swirl around the virus and its effects, the psychiatric symptoms are an issue Willis said she would like doctors to especially be aware of.    “We need to be listened to and understood,” said Willis, who is currently seeking counselling because of her experience with COVID-19. “You need that support, you need someone to say, ‘What do you need?’”   An open letter published in the British Medical Journal in September, written by doctors who were sick with COVID-19 themselves, called for a multidisciplinary response to treating recovering patients and the creation of one-stop clinics where patients can access different types of care to combat long-term symptoms of their illness.   It is an approach McIntyre echoed, adding a primary care provider and a team of specialists, which includes neurologists or psychiatrists, should be accessible to those recovering from COVID-19 as it has been proven to be a disease that affects an array of organs in the body.   McIntyre said regardless of whether the virus is directly responsible for psychiatric disorders, the pandemic has proven to be “the greatest mental health assault on the general population ever recorded in humanity,” for social, economic and health reasons.   “People are under chronic stress, and they don’t know when it’s going to end,” McIntyre said.   It is imperative, then, that COVID-19 survivors are connected to mental health help and support, he said, whether it be through community clinics, online resources like the Canadian Mental Health Association, or their primary care provider.   “A lot of people will be really perplexed because they won’t know this is all related, and they may feel even guilty for having these problems,” McIntyre said.    But depression is treatable, McIntyre added, and COVID-19 survivors should not hesitate to reach out to a clinician if they feel its symptoms.     Nadine Yousif is a Toronto-based reporter for the Star covering mental health. Her reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. Follow her on Twitter: @nadineyousif_  Nadine Yousif, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Toronto Star

  • Venezuela vote likely to give Congress to Maduro's party

    CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela's congressional election on Sunday will almost certainly give President Nicolás Maduro control over the country's last major independent institution, but will do little to improve his image at home and abroad.Maduro, who already has the loyalty of the courts, the military, prosecutors and other institutions, seeks to load the National Assembly with members of his United Socialist Party of Venezuela. Critics say he's guaranteed that by rigging the system to smother the last remnants of democracy in Venezuela.An opposition coalition led by U.S.-backed politician Juan Guaidó is boycotting the vote. The European Union, the U.S. and several other nations have already declared the vote a sham.“The truth cannot be hidden,” Guaidó said in a videotaped message, noting the apparent low voter turnout. “The majority of Venezuela turned its back on the fraud that began months ago.”Voting results were not available late Sunday several hours after the polls had closed.Despite Venezuela's political turmoil, voting took place with no apparent problems in Caracas, where polling places were operated by civilian militia members and armed soldiers alongside election workers.A light flow of voters walked up to ballot boxes at Andres Bello School in downtown Caracas. They checked their names on a wall outside, and inside showed identification cards before registering their votes on touchscreen machines, which printed a paper ballot they dropped into a box.“I came to vote, and in less than half a second I have voted, quickly,” Caracas resident Rafael Espinoza said. “I’ll tell anyone who wants to do so that they can come down and vote in fractions of a second.”The Supreme Court this year appointed a new elections commission, including three members who have been sanctioned by the U.S. and Canada, without participation of the opposition-led Congress, as the law requires.The court also removed the leadership of three opposition parties, appointing new leaders the opposition accuses of conspiring to support Maduro.Maduro has campaigned for his party's candidates — including his son and wife — promising to finally silence the right-wing opposition, which he accuses of inciting violent protests and inviting U.S. sanctions.“There are those who plot coups, those who ask for military intervention,” Maduro said on Saturday night in a broadcast on state television, dismissing criticism of the election. “We say: Votes yes -- war no, bullets no.”The election comes amid uncertainty over the impending change of U.S. administration. Like outgoing President Donald Trump, President-elect Joe Biden has called Maduro a “dictator," though it's unclear what approach he'll take toward Venezuela's crisis.Guaidó's opposition movement is holding its own referendum over several days immediately after the election. It will ask Venezuelans whether they want to end Maduro's rule and hold new presidential elections.Polls indicate that neither Maduro nor Guaidó are popular among Venezuelans at a time the nation's economic and political crisis is deepening despite having the world's largest oil reserves.Karol Teran, a nurse and single mother on her way to work in Caracas, said she didn't vote because it would have no impact. The election is controlled, she said.“I don’t feel like wasting my time, giving these people the opportunity, so I simply don’t vote,” she said. “We’re tired of all this. I’m tired of all of this. It’s not easy.”She was still considering whether to participate in the opposition's referendum.More than 5 million people have fled the country in recent years, the world’s largest migration after that of war-torn Syria. The International Monetary Fund projects a 25% decline this year in Venezuela’s GDP, while hyperinflation diminishes the value of its currency, the bolivar, now worth less than a millionth of a dollar on the free market.Maduro, the hand-picked successor to the late President Hugo Chávez, won a second term in 2018. But his political adversaries and scores of nations, including the U.S., reject his legitimacy, alleging the vote was rigged and his most popular challengers were banned.Guaidó, 37, vowed to oust 58-year-old Maduro early last year — basing his claim to the interim presidency on his leadership of the National Assembly, whose term legally ends in early January under the constitution.The Trump administration and other countries led support of Guaidó and have said they will continue to support him in the absence of what they consider fair elections.Washington has hit Maduro and his political allies with sanctions, and the U.S. Justice Department has indicted Maduro as a “narcoterrorist,” offering a $15 million reward for his arrest.U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Sunday’s election was fraudulent.“The results announced by the illegitimate Maduro regime will not reflect the will of the Venezuelan people,” he said on Twitter. “What’s happening today is a fraud and a sham, not an election.”International bodies like the European Union have refused to send observers to Sunday’s election, saying the conditions for a democratic process don’t exist.Maduro’s government invited sympathetic international observers, former Presidents Evo Morales of Bolivia and Rafael Correa of Ecuador. Others included a group of men who identified themselves as Turkish lawmakers.At a polling place in Chacao, an opposition stronghold of Caracas, 68-year-old resident Luisa Fermin shouted at the observers, calling the election “theatrics” that she wouldn’t validate with her vote.“There are children who don’t go to school because they’re hungry,” Fermin said. “There are mothers who send their children to school barefoot because they don’t have the money to buy shoes.”___Follow Scott Smith on Twitter: @ScottSmithAP___Associated Press writers Fabiola Sánchez and Jorge Rueda contributed to this story.Scott Smith, The Associated Press

  • Police charge man with 2nd-degree murder after Bloordale Village altercation

    Police said they have charged a 30-year-old Toronto man with second-degree murder on Sunday after an altercation that sent another man to the hospital, where he later died.Toronto police said they were called to the intersection of Dufferin Street and Bloor Street West in the Bloordale Village at 4 a.m. on Saturday morning after they received reports that two men were involved in a verbal dispute that turned into a physical altercation.One of the men was knocked unconscious and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, said Const. Alex Li. The man later died in hospital, Li said.Li said police are asking any witnesses to come forward and are appealing to businesses in the area who may have security footage of the incident.The man charged is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

  • Parrainage civique: Entre amis, on se comprend!

    Le mouvement du parrainage civique a pris son envol dans la région il y a près de 40 ans. Encore de nos jours, il est à l’origine de grandes histoires d’amitié qui n’auraient autrement peut-être pas vu le jour. « Le parrainage civique, c’est la création d’une amitié entre deux personnes qui peuvent venir de deux milieux totalement différents, explique Julie Vachon, directrice de Parrainage civique de la Vallée-du-Richelieu. Il y en a généralement un qui a un travail, une famille, qui est intégré à la communauté alors que l’autre est un peu marginalisée par son handicap ou sa condition. » À titre d’exemples, M. Vachon évoque la déficience intellectuelle, les troubles du spectre de l’autisme et la trisomie 21. Afin de créer des liens, l’organisme, qui est sur le point de lancer une vaste campagne, organise des rencontres entre des êtres partageant des passions communes, que ce soit la musique, les activités extérieures, les animaux … ou le magasinage! « On invite souvent nos parrains et marraines potentiels à venir participer à une activité ou deux avec nous. Ça nous permet d’analyser, de voir les liens qui peuvent se créer naturellement entre deux personnes. » Bien entendu, les personnes recherchées présentent certaines caractéristiques qui font d’eux de bons partenaires potentiels pour les filleuls. « Nous avons une procédure, ajoute la directrice qui ne manque pas de faire l’éloge du personnel qui l’entoure. Il y a dix étapes à franchir avant d’officialiser un jumelage. Il ne faut pas oublier qu’il y a des personnes vulnérables. C’est pourquoi il est important pour nous de suivre un protocole qui nous assure que tout se fait dans le bon ordre et la sécurité. » Il est également important de se rappeler que, peu importe sa condition, l’ami bénévole s’adresse à un être adulte qui possède sa propre identité. « On s’adresse à eux de la même manière qu’on le ferait avec un ami proche. Il faut les accepter et les prendre pour des personnes à part entière. » Comme on peut s’y attendre, une telle démarche a permis de créer des liens solides qui perdurent depuis 5, 10 ou même 33 ans dans le cas d’un parrain de Marieville et son filleul de Chambly. Après tout ce temps, on peut considérer de facto qu’un ami fait aujourd’hui partie de notre famille à part entière. « Pour certains, l’autre devient comme un frère ou une sœur de cœur, une personne significative. Et il y en a pour qui c’est tout récent, mais qui ont vite créé une complicité. Après quelques rencontres, ils finissent déjà les phrases de l’autre! » Si la COVID-19 a rendu les rapprochements plus difficiles, le téléphone demeure une façon de garder la connexion bien vivante. D’autres ont continué de marcher ensemble tout en respectant les règles de la distanciation physique. « On entend souvent parler de « distanciation sociale », mais il y a une distinction qui est importante. Nous avons fait des activités cet été et tout le monde portait le masque. Au lieu de se donner la main, on se donnait un coup de coude! » Parfois, même quand des personnes doivent se retirer pour des raisons de santé notamment, l’attachement au mouvement demeure palpable au-delà des années passées auprès de l’organisme. « Nos bénévoles tiennent au parrainage civique en raison de sa mission, conclut Julie Vachon, grâce à la simplicité de la chose. On peut faire des activités à 2, 4, 10 ou même des soirées à 150 et ça demeure humain. La base, c’est de satisfaire le besoin de nos bénévoles et de nos filleuls. » Pour plus d’informations sur l’organisme, il suffit de visiter le: www.pcvr.ca            Steve Martin, Initiative de journalisme local, La Relève

  • Son, Kane combine to give Tottenham 2-0 win over Arsenal

    LONDON — Son Heung-min and Harry Kane combined again as they both scored for Premier League leader Tottenham in a 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the north London derby on Sunday.It was a wonder goal from Son that put Spurs in front in the 13th minute. Freed down the left by Kane, the South Korean cut inside and curled a brilliant 25-yard (meter) strike into the top corner.Son returned the favour to tee up Kane to smash in from close range off the underside of the crossbar in first-half stoppage time as Tottenham returned to first place.Son and Kane have now combined for 11 goals this season.“Harry and Sonny are world-class players and, on the top of what they do, they have a very good sense of the team,” Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said. “They have a very good sense of the balance that they need and they also do incredible tactical work for the team when the team doesn’t have the ball. So top players, amazing.”While Tottenham is unbeaten in 10 games since an opening-day loss, Arsenal has lost six times and is 11 points behind the leaders in 15th place.“We need to score goals — it is not sustainable,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said as the club endured its worst league start since 1981. “It doesn’t matter what we do in other departments if we don’t score, we need to put the ball into the net urgently. At the moment it looks like we need a lot to score a goal.“In terms of the performance, they did everything that I asked them to do. We played the way we had to play this game. All the stats are in our favour, at the end of the day it is about putting the ball in the back of the net.”The win came in front of the first crowd allowed at Tottenham's stadium since March, with the 2,000 tickets restricted to home fans due to ongoing pandemic restrictions.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • The Latest: S. Korea virus spike continues, 615 new cases

    SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea has reported 615 new cases of the coronavirus, its 30th day in a row of triple-digit daily jumps, as fears grow the viral spread is getting out of control in the greater capital area.The country has added more than 5,300 to its caseload just in the past 10 days. Most of the transmissions were detected in the Seoul metropolitan area where health workers are struggling to stem transmissions tied to various places, including restaurants, schools, hospitals and long-term care facilities.There’s concern that hospital capacities could become overwhelmed within weeks if the country fails to slow the viral resurgence. While the country managed to contain a major outbreak in its southeastern region in spring by channeling nationwide health resources and personnel, it’s less clear where the reinforcements will come if the virus wreaks havoc in the densely-populated capital area, where half of the country’s 51 million people live.“The capital area is now a COVID-19 war zone,” Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said in a virus meeting, pleading for citizen vigilance. He said the country may have to further increase social distancing to prevent the viral resurgence in the capital area from “exploding into a major outbreak nationwide and collapsing the health-care system.”While President Moon Jae-in’s government had been eager to tout the country’s previous gains against the virus, there’s criticism that it gambled on its own success by moving quickly to ease social distancing restrictions to the lowest level in October although the virus was still spreading.Officials have scrambled to restore some restrictions in the capital area in in past weeks as infections soared, shutting down nightclubs, karaoke rooms and gyms, reducing in-person school classes and allowing restaurants to provide only deliveries and take-outs after 9 p.m.___THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:— Health officials warn Americans not to let their guard down— Will the U.S. ever have a national COVID-19 test strategy?— Most Californians face new lockdowns amid ICU surge— China prepares large-scale rollout of coronavirus vaccines— Vaccines are being shipped around U.K. in super-cold containers ahead of a mass vaccination program that will be watched around the world— Europe battles a surge in coronavirus deaths in nursing homes as it gears up for a massive vaccination program that gives priority to the elderly___Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak___HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Austin Quinn-Davison, the acting mayor of Alaska’s largest city, is isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19, her office announced Sunday.She felt cold-like symptoms beginning on Nov. 29 and isolated at home until taking a test the next day. That test and another test came back negative. However, Quinn-Davidson’s third test came back positive Saturday.The 41-year-old is experiencing mild symptoms, the office said. Her wife, Dr. Stephanie Quinn-Davidson, has tested negative and is not experiencing symptoms, the mayor’s office said.“It’s so important to stay home and to get tested if you aren’t feeling well,” Austin Quinn-Davidson said “I’m grateful my symptoms are mild and thankful for the many free testing sites in Anchorage. I will continue to isolate at home as directed by my health care provider.”Quinn-Davidson became the acting mayor of Anchorage on Oct. 23 following the resignation of Mayor Ethan Berkowitz. She’s the city’s first female mayor and the tenth mayor since the Municipality of Anchorage was formed in 1975.___Many Californians were preparing Sunday for a new stay-at-home order that bars restaurant dining, shutters salons and limits retail in an effort to curb spiraling coronavirus infections and hospitalizations.The new rules that take effect before midnight in the vast region of Southern California, much of the San Francisco Bay Area and a large swath of the Central Valley also prohibit residents from gathering with people not in their households.Public health officials contend the measures are critical as space dwindles in intensive care units in Southern California and much of the Central Valley amid a surge in coronavirus infectionsSome law enforcement officials in these same areas, however, said they don’t plan to enforce the rules and are counting on residents to wear masks and practice physical distancing to protect themselves during the pandemic.___BEIJING — Authorities have completed a third round of coronavirus tests in the northeastern city of Manzhouli, where three new cases were reported on Monday.The city government said testing on 200,745 people wrapped up on Saturday following two earlier rounds last month. No new positive cases were found and the three announced Monday were among those previously isolated as suspected cases, authorities said. Testing has been accompanied by travel restrictions and the quarantining of suspected cases and close contacts of those infected, as China strives to contain its latest outbreak in the city on the Russian border, where temperatures plunged to minus 18 centigrade (0 Fahrenheit).China reported a total of 15 new cases on Monday, 12 of them brought from outside, bringing the mainland’s total to 86,634 with 4,634 deaths. Hospitals are currently treating 281 people for COVID-19 while 231 people are being monitored in isolation after having tested positive for the virus while showing no symptoms.The virus, meanwhile, continues to surge in Hong Kong, with another 95 cases reported on Sunday, bringing the semi-autonomous Chinese city’s total to 6,897 with 112 deaths. Authorities there have tightened restrictions on the city’s 7.5 million people, including banning most social gatherings to just two. The surge in cases has also led to the suspension of plans to open a “travel bubble” with Singapore, underscoring the impact the outbreak has had on the city’s economy.___RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is reporting a new high of coronavirus cases for the second day in a row.North Carolina reported 6,438 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Sunday. That compares to 6,018 cases the state reported Saturday.Cases have been rising significantly in the state in the past week. North Carolina went over 6,000 cases just two days after rising above 5,000 cases.North Carolina’s health secretary described the increases as “very worrisome” on Saturday. Dr. Mandy Cohen said state officials were looking at what further actions could be taken to save lives in the state.___COLUMBIA, South Carolina — The number of new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina is now greater than the levels the state saw when it became one of the nation’s hot spots this summer.More than 2,450 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in South Carolina in each of the past three days. That’s more than any day of new infections saw during the July peak of the virus in the state.Saturday’s 2,715 new infections were the most reported on one day since the pandemic started in March, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.South Carolina reported 2,538 new cases Sunday and 2,470 on Friday. The seven-day average of new cases is now above 2,000 for the first time.Several school districts are looking at cutting back on how much time students spend in person learning because of the spike in cases.___DEERFIELD, Ill. — Residents in a Chicago suburb set up a condolence box at the police station to honour their mail carrier who recently died of COVID-19.Victor Fajardo was a letter carrier for more than 20 years and last worked in Deerfield.“It’s a really sobering reminder that nobody is immune to this, even if you’re healthy and you walk a five-hour route every day and people love you,” Cara McGowan told WBBM-TV.A box at the Deerfield police station allows people to drop off notes for Fajardo’s family. A GoFundMe effort has raised more than $13,000 to help the family.Fajardo worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 23 years.“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends, including the many people he worked with at the Postal Service,” spokesman Tim Norman said.___RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia is reporting a record number of coronavirus cases in the state for the second straight day.Virginia reported 3,880 cases on Sunday morning. That compares to Saturday’s total of 3,793.Virginia has reported a total number of 255,053 virus cases. The state’s health department reports there have been 4,200 total deaths from the virus in Virginia.The state reported a 10.6% positivity rate, up from 10% on Saturday.The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association says there are 1,490 people hospitalized in the state with confirmed cases of the virus. Of them, 395 were in intensive care.___ROME — Italy has added another 564 victims to its COVID-19 death toll, bringing its official total past 60,000 and closing in on Britain as the European country with the highest toll.Public health officials have warned that Italy is likely to see hundreds of daily COVID-19 dead at least up to Christmas, when the effects of restrictions imposed last month should start to have an impact on reducing deaths.As it is, the restrictions have stabilized new infections, with another 18,887 positive cases reported in the past day, below the daily average of the past few weeks. With the 564 dead reported Sunday, Italy has recorded 60,078 victims, second only to Britain’s 61,245 in Europe.Italy, the onetime European epicenter of the virus, has one of the world’s highest death tolls. Officials have blamed the high numbers on Italy’s disproportionately old population, though critics have pointed to shortfalls in the health care system in hardest-hit Lombardy, which accounts for some 23,000 of Italy’s dead.The Italian government has imposed travel restrictions over the Christmas holidays to prevent families from gathering in hopes of avoiding a third surge after New Year’s.___ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities announced Sunday that new daily coronavirus cases dropped below 1,000 for the first time since Oct. 26.There were 904 confirmed cases over the past 24 hours, along with 101 deaths, authorities said.The total number of confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic is 115,471, with 3,003 deaths.Despite a significant drop in cases over the past week, authorities have extended the countrywide lockdown to Dec. 14, but have allowed certain shops, including those selling Christmas-related merchandise, to open from Monday.The number of patients on ventilators, at 600, was still close to all-time highs, straining the capacity of the national health system.___WASHINGTON -- The head of the U.S. vaccine development effort said Sunday he believes the COVID-19 vaccine could have long-lasting effect once distributed.Dr. Moncef Slaoui told CNN’s “State of the Union” that only time will tell for certain, but that in his opinion, the vaccine’s effectiveness could last for “many, many years,” with older people and others who are more vulnerable requiring a booster every three to five years.He said that one of the hallmarks of immune systems is memory, so the body’s response to the coronavirus will be much faster once vaccinated.Still, Slaoui said it’s not known whether vaccinated persons could spread the virus to others even if protected themselves. He said there may be an initial indication on that sometime in February or March.Slaoui stressed that the continuing unknowns make it important for people to remain cautious and take safeguards to protect themselves and others against COVID-19.He said that once 70 to 80% of the population is vaccinated, “the virus will go down.”___BERLIN — The southern German state of Bavaria is implementing more restrictions meant to slow the spread of the new coronavirus amid stubbornly high infection rates.Gov. Markus Soeder said Sunday that the measures would take effect Wednesday and be in place for about a month.“The numbers are simply too high,” he told reporters following a special meeting of his cabinet, the dpa news agency reported.Bavaria is currently reporting about 175 new cases per 100,000 population over seven days, slightly higher than the national 142 per 100,000 figure, but some hot spots are far above that.Soeder announced a curfew from 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. in areas with 200 new cases per 100,000 over seven days and above. Across the state people are also being told to stay at home unless there is a need to go out. Exceptions include to do Christmas shopping, participate in sports, go to the doctor and to go to school and work.A planned relaxation of contact rules will remain in place for Christmas, allowing up to 10 people from multiple households to gather between Dec. 23 and Dec. 26, but a similar relaxation for New Year’s is being cancelled.___WASHINGTON — A top medical adviser to President Donald Trump’s administration saId Sunday he’s confident that the Food and Drug Administration will approve the coronavirus vaccine from pharmaceutical company Pfizer this week.FDA officials will meet to review the Pfizer vaccine Thursday and it could be authorized almost immediately.“Based on the data I know I expect the FDA to make a positive decision, but of course, it’s their decision,” said Moncef Slaoui, the chief adviser to Operation Warp Speed told CBS “Face the Nation.”But White House coronavirus task force co-ordinator Deborah Birx warned Americans not to let their guard down even so.Birx, speaking on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” noted that more than 100 million Americans suffered preexisting heath conditions that put them at high risk if they contract the virus. The vast majority of those won’t have access to the vaccine for months still.“I want to be very frank with the American people,” Birx said. “The vaccine’s critical, but it’s not going to save us from this current surge. Only we can save us from this current surge, and we know precisely what to do.”___WASHINGTON — A top Trump administration official is calling President-elect Joe Biden’s criticism of distribution plans for the upcoming COVID-19 vaccines “nonsense.”Biden said Friday that “there’s no detailed plan that we’ve seen” for how to get vaccines out of a container, into syringes and into people’s arms.Speaking to “Fox News Sunday,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said, “With all respect, that’s just nonsense.”Azar said the process is “micromanaged and controlled by the United States military,” and leverages state and local governments, retail pharmacies and national shipping chains.The first vaccine could be approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the next week, with the Trump administration saying the first immunizations should follow within 24-36 hours of approval.___BERLIN — Several communities in the Austrian Alps have put mass coronavirus testing on hold and others were urged to do the same after a storm dumped huge amounts of snow, sending some avalanche warnings to their highest level.Some parts of the province of Tyrol saw 70 centimetres (27.5 inches) of snow fall overnight Friday into Saturday, and another 110 centimetres (43 inches) were expected on Sunday, Austria’s APA news agency reported.In East Tyrol, 500 households were left without electricity after trees brought down power lines and the avalanche warning was at its highest level of 5. Several areas in East Tyrol postponed virus testing.Austria on Friday started a voluntary mass testing program that officials hope will prevent long, hard lockdowns in the future. The fast antigen tests started in Vienna and in the westernmost Vorarlberg and Tyrol provinces.Over the first two days, some 300,000 people were tested out of Austria’s nearly 9 million. The government is hoping that several million will have been tested by mid December.___LONDON — The coronavirus vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech was being sent to hospitals across the U.K. in super-cold containers on Sunday, two days ahead of the kickoff of Britain’s biggest-ever immunization program, one being closely watched around the world.Around 800,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to be in place for the start of the rollout on Tuesday, a day that British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has reportedly dubbed as “V-Day,” a nod to triumphs in World War II.“Despite the huge complexities, hospitals will kickstart the first phase of the largest scale vaccination campaign in our country’s history from Tuesday,” said Professor Stephen Powis, NHS England’s national medical director.Last week the U.K. became the first country to authorize the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine for emergency use. In trials, the vaccine was shown to have around 95% efficacy. Vaccinations will be administered starting Tuesday at around 50 hospital hubs in England. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will also begin their vaccination rollouts that day.Governments and health agencies around the world will be monitoring the British vaccination program to note its successes and failures and adjust their own plans accordingly.The Associated Press

  • Georgia governor again rejects lawmakers replacing electors

    ATLANTA — Georgia's governor is again telling lawmakers that he won't call a special session to overturn Georgia's election results and appoint 16 presidential electors who would support Republican President Donald Trump instead of Democratic president-elect Joe Biden.Republican Brian Kemp issued a joint statement Sunday with Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, saying it would violate state law for the General Assembly to name electors instead of following the current state law that calls for the governor to certify electors after results are certified.“Any attempt by the legislature to retroactively change that process for the Nov. 3rd election would be unconstitutional and immediately enjoined by the courts, resulting in a long legal dispute and no short-term resolution,” the two said in their statement.Trump and Kemp spoke by phone hours before Trump held a rally on Saturday in Valdosta. The president asked Kemp to order the legislative session and the governor refused. According to a tweet from the governor, Trump also asked him to order an audit of absentee ballots from the presidential race in his state. Kemp has said he can’t do that because he has no authority to interfere in the electoral process on Trump’s behalf.Trump on Sunday tweeted more unproved allegations that Georgia’s election was fraudulent, blaming Kemp and Duncan for inaction.“Has anyone informed the so-called (says he has no power to do anything!) Governor @BrianKempGA & his puppet Lt. Governor @GeoffDuncanGA, that they could easily solve this mess, & WIN. Signature verification & call a Special Session. So easy!”Duncan and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger appeared on television Sunday to defend the integrity of the election.“I’m proud that we’re able to look up after three recounts and watch and be able to see that this election was fair,” Duncan said on CNN's “State of the Union.” “Was it perfect? Absolutely not. I don’t know if any election was perfect in the history of this country.”“Right now, we don’t see anything that would overturn the will of the people here in Georgia,” Raffensperger said on ABC.Gabriel Sterling, who’s in charge of implementing Georgia’s voting system, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Trump is inciting unrest.“The president’s statements are false. They’re disinformation. They are stoking anger and fear among his supporters. And hell, I voted for him. The situation’s getting much worse and it’s an environment that’s been built out over years," Sterling said.State lawmakers could call a special session on their own, but only if 60% of members in both houses of the General Assembly demanded a session in writing. That's unlikely, especially because more than 40% of the current members of the state House are Democrats.On Saturday, four Republican state senators including William Ligon of Brunswick, Greg Dolezal of Cumming, Brandon Beach of Alpharetta and Burt Jones of Jackson launched a written petition trying to collect the signatures to force a special session. All four attended Trump's rally Saturday in Valdosta.“I don’t believe that there’s the will in the General Assembly for a special session,” Raffensperger said. He said if lawmakers went ahead “they would be then nullifying the will of the people.”Kemp and Duncan said that going to court is “the only viable — and quickest option" for people challenging the results of Georgia's presidential balloting.Jeff Amy, The Associated Press

  • P.E.I. announces 4 new COVID-19 cases; restrictions on schools, restaurants, shopping

    Prince Edward Island is imposing sweeping new public health measures after four new cases of COVID-19 were announced Sunday.The four cases — three women in their 20s and one in her 30s — are connected to the three announced on Saturday. The province now has 11 active cases and 80 in total.P.E.I. Premier Dennis King has asked all Islanders in the Capital Region between the ages of 20 and 29 to get tested, even if they have no symptoms.Four high schools — Charlottetown Rural, Colonel Gray, Bluefield and École François-Buote — will move to remote learning this week in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.Other schools and daycares will continue to operate as usual.> This situation does suggest there is community spread of COVID-19 in P.E.I. — Dr. Heather MorrisonDr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, said the source of the current outbreak is not known."The sharp increase in cases in the past 36 hours and the fact there is no connection to recent out-of-province travel is concerning," Morrison said. "This situation does suggest there is community spread of COVID-19 in P.E.I."Besides the A&W and Wendy's restaurants on University Avenue in Charlottetown, two additional public exposure locations related to the outbreak were identified on Sunday: Dollarama in the Charlottetown Mall, on Dec. 3 from 4:30-10:30 p.m. and on Dec. 5 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; and Walmart in Charlottetown, on Dec. 3 from 2-3 p.m. and 6-7 p.m.For at least the next two weeks, restaurants will be closed to indoor dining. All recreational and team sports will be suspended, and gyms, libraries, bingo halls and casinos will be closed.Personal services will remain open but only with appointments.Private gatherings not permittedPrivate gatherings are not permitted, Morrison said. A household can only associate with two people outside of their household. People who live alone can form a bubble with another household.Public gatherings, such as funerals and faith-based services, will be limited to 10 people, excluding staff.People are encouraged to go out only if necessary. Retail stores will need to reduce their capacity by about 50 per cent, Morrison said.People in long-term care can have one designated visitor.'Need the help of all Islanders'Morrison and King said it is not easy to announce the restrictions, and they hope the measures can be lifted by Dec. 21. Much will depend how many new cases develop and whether the sources of the current active cases can be tracked."We need the help of all Islanders to ensure adherence to these new measures and restrictions," Morrison said."In addition, we will be stepping up enforcement efforts across the province. The public should know that in the event there is a personal or organized gathering that exceeds the limits, there will be a fine issued to every person in attendance and not just the host."

  • Alberta reports 1,836 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 new deaths on Sunday

    Alberta reported 1,836 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 additional deaths on Sunday.   The province has 19,484 active cases. There are 601 people being treated in hospital for the illness, including 100 in the intensive care unit. A total of 615 people have died from the disease. The new deaths are: 1.    Nov. 27: A male in his 70s in Edmonton zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at Capital Care Lynnwood. The case included comorbidities. 2.    Nov. 29: A male in his 80s in Calgary zone. Comorbidities are unknown at this time. 3.    Nov. 30: A female in her 80s in Edmonton zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at Capital Care Lynnwood. The case included comorbidities. 4.    Nov. 30: A male in his 90s in Edmonton zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at Capital Care Lynnwood. The case included comorbidities. 5.   Dec. 1: A female in her 90s in North zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at Grande Prairie Care Center. The case included comorbidities. 6.    Dec. 2: A female in her 90s in Edmonton zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at Capital Care Lynnwood. The case included comorbidities. 7.     Dec. 2:  A male in his 70s in Edmonton zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at Capital Care Lynnwood. The case included comorbidities. 8.     Dec. 3: A male in his 80s in Edmonton zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at MacTaggart Place Retirement Residence. The case included comorbidities. 9.     Dec. 3:  A male in his 90s in Edmonton zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at Capital Care Lynnwood. The case included comorbidities. 10.   Dec. 4:  A male in his 70s in Edmonton zone. Comorbidities are unknown at this time. 11.   Dec. 4 : A male in his 70s in Edmonton zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at Shepherds Care - Vanguard. The case included comorbidities. 12.   Dec. 4: A male in his 70s in North zone. This death is linked to the North zone-acquired outbreak at Misericordia Community Hospital. The case included comorbidities. 13.   Dec. 4: A male in his 70s in Edmonton zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at Capital Care Lynnwood. The case included comorbidities. 14.   Dec. 4: A female in her 100s in Edmonton zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at Capital Care Lynnwood. Comorbidities are unknown at this time. 15.   Dec. 4:  A male in his 80s in Calgary zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at Rockyview General Hospital. Comorbidities are unknown at this time. 16.   Dec. 4:  A male in his 90s in Edmonton zone. Comorbidities are unknown at this time. 17.   Dec. 4: A female in her 60s in Calgary zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at Bethany. The case included comorbidities. 18.   Dec. 4: A male in his 70s in Edmonton zone. There are no known comorbidities at this time. 19.   Dec. 5: A male in his 80s in Central zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at Consort Senior Citizen's Lodge. The case included comorbidities. In a tweet on Sunday, Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said the most important action people can take is to stay home if they are feeling unwell, "even if it's a slight sore throat and runny nose". "Deciding to stay home when sick is a simple yet impactful decision that limits the spread of the virus," she wrote. Here's the regional breakdown of active cases: Calgary zone: 7,288 Edmonton zone: 8,963 North zone: 1,087 South zone: 642 Central zone: 1,391 Unknown: 113

  • Un premier album instrumental pour Nathalie Bellerive

    La pianiste de Louiseville Nathalie Bellerive a lancé le vendredi 4 décembre son premier album instrumental intitulé «Ose la vie!». Il s’agit de son tout premier opus de compositions originales. Native de Louiseville, Nathalie Bellerive a cédé aux demandes de son entourage qui réclamait qu’elle mette enfin quelque chose sur disque. Elle s’est alors enfermée au studio Michel Lafontaine pour réaliser ce premier enregistrement. Le résultat, 19 compositions originales, écrites et interprétées au piano. «Quand j’ai commencé, je ne croyais pas être capable de faire tout ça, avoue la pianiste. Ça faisait longtemps qu’on m’en parlait. Je ne réalisais pas à quel point les gens aimaient ça. J’ai toujours été accompagnatrice, je n’avais jamais joué un rôle de premier plan. C’était un défi pour moi. J’improvise au piano depuis longtemps, mais je ne prenais pas la peine d’écrire tout ce que je jouais.» Comment elle s’est trouvée? «Je suis très contente du produit final. Ça reflète vraiment qui je suis. La sincérité. J’avais l’impression de faire de la peinture sonore. J’ai fait des découvertes et beaucoup appris avec ce projet-là.» Nathalie Bellerive est née dans une famille de musiciens et étudie le piano depuis son très jeune âge. Elle complète son baccalauréat en musique à l’Université de Montréal, puis en enseignement à l’Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières. C’est comme enseignante à l’École primaire de Louiseville qu’elle gagne sa vie depuis 15 ans. Elle dirige également, en temps normal, des chorales d’enfants. «Pas une chorale de performance, mais pour permettre à tous les enfants de se développer, qui aimaient chanter». Nathalie Bellerive accompagne aussi souvent de nombreux artistes dans les salles de spectacle à travers la province. Ce premier album marque pour elle un passage. «Ose la vie! nous raconte le courage du changement, la force d’avancer dans les sentiers moins empruntés et la bienveillance envers ceux qu’on aime», en particulier ses enfants. «C’est une autre étape de ma vie. C’est un accomplissement pour moi. En même temps, ça laisse quelque chose à mes enfants». La pièce Félix-Antoine lui a justement été inspirée par ses deux fils, lesquels sont eux aussi musiciens. Nathalie Bellerive affectionne les mélodies douces, nous rappelant le style d’Alexandra Streliski. «Un album de douceur hivernale. Oser la vie, c’est faire le choix de continuer à marcher afin de se sentir vivant. Oser la vie, c’est le dépassement et l’accomplissement de soi.» Nathalie Bellerive a déjà l’intention de poursuivre sur sa lancée. «Je compte en faire d’autres et faire des spectacles ». Elle a déjà en banque plusieurs titres. Son album fera aussi, œuvre utile. Pour chaque album vendu, la compositrice versera 1$ pour chaque album vendu au Club des Petits Déjeuners. Elle invite le public à l’écouter sur YouTube dans un enregistrement réalisé à la chapelle Richard Phillibert. Son disque sera accessible sur toutes les plateformes numériques dès ce lundi 7 décembre, dans les magasins de musique de Louiseville et sur le web.Boris Chassagne, Initiative de journalisme local, La Voix du Sud