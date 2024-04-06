Whitney Easter Egg Hunt/Bake Sale hops to success

Kids of all ages were in awe at the sight of the Easter Bunny and the plethora of eggs hidden around the Lester Smith Community Centre in Whitney on March 30. Aside from the Easter Egg Hunt there was also a bake sale where attendees could peruse the various home baked confections. One of the organizers of this “egg”cellent day, Gloria Beauclair, comments on the event.

Beauclair says the Easter Egg Hunt is a big event each year in Whitney, and that the kids love it. She estimated on March 27 that they were expecting about 80 to 100 little hunters this year. “We stuffed over 1,200 eggs and we have a group of high school aged kids who volunteer to hide the eggs for us. They have fun doing that. The homemade baked goods are all made by families right here. Women are already busy baking and decorations are planned. Usually, people come down early to get sweets for their Easter dinner," she says.

The day of the Easter Egg Hunt and bake sale was sunny but cool, and attendance was high, with many parents and their kids coming by to partake in the Easter festivities. A large 12-foot inflatable Easter Bunny out front of the community centre was not surprisingly a popular attraction for the families, many of whom got photos taken in front of it. The real Easter Bunny was also present, delighting everyone with his crazy antics.

Andrew was there with his partner Jessica, and kids Mario, Joe, Gabby, Bella and Rosie. He thought it was enjoyable and was glad the kids were having fun in the sunshine. “It’s beautiful and everything lined up perfectly. We always come religiously. The kids can’t get enough,” he says.

Beauclair told Bancroft This Week on April 1 that everyone felt the Easter Egg Hunt and bake sale was a huge success. “There were many happy children and of course, everyone loves the home baking that was sold. The Easter Bunny got many hugs from the kids, although one child reported that he tried to steal her basket of eggs. But she caught him and got it back, she said,” she says. “Otherwise, fun was had by all!”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times