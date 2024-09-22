Who Is Whitney Rose's Husband? All About Justin Rose

Whitney Rose married her husband Justin Rose in 2009 after she began working for him at a local med spa

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images Justin and Whitney Rose

Whitney Rose and her husband Justin Rose have proven their commitment to each other through thick and thin.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City have watched Whitney and her husband Justin navigate life's challenges and milestones since the series debuted in 2020.

The couple’s love story began in an unconventional way, when they met while working together. Both were married at the time; however, their connection led to an affair that eventually saw Whitney ending her previous marriage, while Justin also ended his marriage to his first wife, Stasie Koford. The couple tied the knot in 2009 and now share two kids together, Bobbie and Brooks.

In season 4 of RHOSLC, their marital challenges were brought into the spotlight. Despite the hurdles, Whitney has been open about where their relationship stands today.

“We’ve been through a lot of transitions. Me starting my business, him losing his job, me going through unpacking trauma. So we realized that we’re not very good communicators,” Whitney shared in an episode while on a double date with couple Angie Katsanevas and Shawn Trujillo.

The duo renewed their vows during the RHOSLC series premiere in 2020.

So who is Whitney Rose’s husband? Here’s everything to know about Justin Rose and his relationship with the reality star.

He is from Utah

Whitney Rose/Instagram Justin and Whitney Rose

Justin grew up in Utah and attended Brigham Young University, where he earned his degree in international relations and business management.

The couple made a significant move within their home state in February 2024. Whitney revealed on The Viall Files podcast that they had "just bought a new house" in Salt Lake City, leaving behind their former Utah residence. When asked about the reason for the move, Whitney simply declared, "It's because ... I can, and I want to."

He’s an executive in the direct sales industry

Whitney Rose/Instagram Whitney and Justin Rose

While he humorously refers to himself as a “house husband” in his Instagram bio, Justin is a sales executive. During season 3 of RHOSLC, viewers saw Justin fired from his role at LifeVantage Corporation, where he had worked for nearly seven years.

The firing, prompted by concerns over Whitney’s reality TV fame, blindsided him. “He said how much he appreciated the work I had done but, ‘With Whitney being a public figure, I just didn’t see how we were going to be able to make this continue to work.’ That was how the conversation started,” he told Whitney about the conversation with his boss during a season 3 episode.

However, by March 2023, Justin had landed a new gig and had become president of Awakend, a company in the direct sales industry, per his LinkedIn. He has since become the co-owner and co-founder of sōl people.

They met under controversial circumstances

Whitney Rose/Instagram Justin and Whitney Rose

The pair met while Justin was Whitney's boss at a local med spa. While both were married to other people at the time, their connection eventually led them to leave their spouses to be together.

"She fell in love with Justin. They had this illicit, torrid affair and, as a result, they were both excommunicated from the Mormon church," costar Heather Gay explained in the first episode of season 1. Whitney later clarified that she chose to walk away from the church rather than being excommunicated.

The couple's early relationship faced significant skepticism and judgment from friends and family. In the same episode, one of Whitney's cousins apologized for doubting her relationship with Justin, admitting, "I don't think I thought you'd be here 10 years from now when I went to your first wedding."

Whitney acknowledged the challenges they faced, saying, "If I had to choose everything I went through to be with Justin — all of the judgment, all of the criticism, all of the pain — I would do it again. Because my life is so full."

He has five children

Whitney Rose/Instagram Whitney and Justin Rose with their family

Justin is a proud father of five children. From his first marriage, he has three sons: Austin, Christopher and Trey. With Whitney, he shares a daughter named Bobbie, born in April 2010, and a son named Brooks, born in January 2013. Additionally, Justin has two step-grandchildren.

During season 2 of RHOSLC, Whitney opened up about their decision not to have more children. “I’ve always wanted more kids, but it’s not going to happen,” she revealed. “After Brooks was born, Justin went and got snipped and cut."

Whitney explained that the decision came from a mutual agreement: “Justin and I negotiated and came up with an agreement to have two children. So I agreed to the vasectomy, but later on regretted it.”

He loves attending events alongside his wife

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images Justin and Whitney Rose

Justin often attends events with his wife, as showcased on his Instagram account.

He joined Whitney at Bravocon 2023 and appeared on Watch What Happens Live — he also posed on the red carpet. The couple also took a family trip to New York for Christmas 2023 and have enjoyed going to Taylor Swift concerts together.

In one video of their kids posted on Justin’s Instagram, they are seen singing and dancing along to Swift’s “Shake It Off.” The video was captioned, “3 hours into the concert… and this song brought them back to life!”

