Whitsett community voice concerns after recent shooting
An Austrian man who had kept his daughter captive for 24 years and raped her thousands of times, fathering seven children with her, can be moved from psychiatric detention to a regular prison, a court ruled on Thursday. The decision, however, stipulates that Josef Fritzl, 88, will have to attend regular psychotherapy and undergo psychiatric evaluations during a 10-year probation period at the prison, Austria Press Agency reported. A request to release him from detention was rejected but the decision is still a win for Fritzl's legal team as conditions in a regular prison are considered an improvement, compared to strict controls in a psychiatric institution.
ABC News reports that "multiple new witnesses" have been contacted in an investigation into allegations of sex trafficking and lobbying violations
Standing trial for her lookalike's murder, Sharaban K aimed to fake her death to flee her family and the Yazidi community, a prosecutor said.
Back at work in Alberta after two weeks of vacation, Premier Danielle Smith chose as her first public appearance in 2024 a conversation on stage with Tucker Carlson, the U.S. commentator whose views and remarks became too much for his Fox News bosses to tolerate.On Tuesday night, they enjoyed a private dinner together in Calgary, these two former mainstream broadcasters, one now a government leader and one who's fielded speculation about becoming Donald Trump's vice-presidential running mate."An
Kaylin Gillis was shot in the neck by Kevin Monahan on a Saturday night last April. Monahan, 66, was found guilty on Tuesday of second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and tampering with physical evidence. Ms Gillis and her friends pulled into his long, curving driveway in the upstate New York rural town of Hebron, near the Vermont border, while they were trying to find another house.
The dog was recovered about 50 miles away, officials say.
NEW YORK (AP) — He testified for under three minutes. But former President Donald Trump still broke a judge's rules on what he could tell a jury about writer E. Jean Carroll's sexual assault and defamation allegations, and he left the courtroom Thursday bristling to the spectators: “This is not America.” Testifying in his own defense in the defamation trial, Trump didn't look at the jury during his short, heavily negotiated stint on the witness stand. Because of the complex legal context of the
The mother of an intellectually disabled girl who was allegedly led from school grounds by three male students and sexually assaulted in a Starbucks bathroom and a nearby empty building filed a lawsuit Wednesday accusing Starbucks, Pittsburgh Public Schools and a property management company of negligence. The lawsuit alleges that school personnel at Taylor Allderdice High School failed to provide adequate supervision and care of the girl during school hours and during transportation to and from
A preliminary investigation determined that Uriha Ridge, 35, allegedly consumed illicit drugs before the family entered the woods, minimally clothed.
Quebec provincial police officers won't face charges for killing a man moments after he had allegedly attacked and killed their colleague in March. Police shot dead Isaac Brouillard Lessard, 35, after Sgt. Maureen Breau was fatally stabbed and her partner was injured on March 27 in Louiseville, Que., about 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal. Brouillard Lessard had a history of mental health issues and had been found not criminally responsible at least five times before his alleged attack on th
Homicide investigators say a man was shot dead in Burnaby, B.C., on Tuesday night in what appears to be targeted violence.Mounties said in a release they were called to Kingsway near Denbigh Avenue, around a kilometre east of the Metrotown mall, around 10:30 p.m. PT after gunshots were reported outside a restaurant in B.C.'s third most populated city.First responders tried to save the man's life but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.Investigators have not identified the victi
The province's carjacking task force helped arrest 89 people, lay 554 charges and recover 109 vehicles since forming last year, Toronto police announced Thursday.In the first major update since its inception, Supt. Steve Watts, of organized crime enforcement, called the results, which date back to Sept. 21, "very successful.""We continue to see a concerning rise in violence related to auto thefts that the PCJTF (Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force) will continue to address," he said in a news
A Toronto man has been charged with fraud after a person in Lakeshore reported being duped out of more than $370,000. According to Essex County OPP, police began an investigation in January when a person told police they started a relationship with a person who claimed to be terminally ill and in need of money for medical treatment. According to police, the individual did not repay the money and left the residence they shared with the complainant. The individual reported the theft of about $370,
The 'That '70s Show' alum was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after he was found guilty on two counts of rape in May 2023
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon are on trial at the Old Bailey.
A Washington state member of the Proud Boys who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection has been sentenced to six years behind bars.
A Kugluktuk man who was declared a dangerous offender more than six years ago has successfully appealed his sentence. In 2017 Noel Avadluk, then 44, was sentenced to an indeterminate amount of time in prison after a psychiatrist said he was a borderline psychopath and a high risk to harm others if released. That meant he would remain in prison until his risk of re-offending diminished, no matter how long that takes. But in a decision posted Jan. 25, a panel of Northwest Territories Court of Appe
The man is accused of cutting off the bear’s GPS collar and paws in Montana, officials said.
The baby was taken to Hilo Medical Center and is now in good condition, according to authorities. So far, the woman has not been charged.
The security guard accused of firing shots and causing a small fire with Molotov cocktails inside Edmonton's city hall on Tuesday is being held in a maximum security unit in the Edmonton Remand Centre.Bezhani Sarvar, 28, appeared by video Thursday in Edmonton's Court of King's Bench.Wearing an orange jumpsuit, Sarvar didn't speak during his brief appearance.He is facing six criminal charges, including reckless discharge of a firearm, using/placing/throwing an explosive substance, arson, possessi